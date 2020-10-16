What's new

Chinese vaccines' effectiveness low, admits country's top disease control official

S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
177
-7
114
Country
India
Location
India
1618130053599.png


In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country’s top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to give them a boost, AP reports.

Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses in other countries while also trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of Western vaccines.

“It’s now under formal consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process,” Gao said.

The effectiveness rate of a coronavirus vaccine from Sinovac, a Chinese developer, at preventing symptomatic infections has been found to be as low as 50.4 percent by researchers in Brazil. By comparison, the vaccine made by Pfizer has been found to be 97 percent effective.

Beijing has yet to approve any foreign vaccines for use in China, where the coronavirus emerged in late 2019.

Gao gave no details of possible changes in strategy but mentioned mRNA, a previously experimental technique used by Western vaccine developers while China’s drug makers used traditional technology.

“Everyone should consider the benefits mRNA vaccines can bring for humanity,” Gao said. “We must follow it carefully and not ignore it just because we already have several types of vaccines already.”

Gao previously raised questions about the safety of mRNA vaccines. He was quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency as saying in December he couldn’t rule out negative side effects because they were being used for the first time on healthy people.

Chinese state media and popular health and science blogs also have questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, which uses mRNA.

As of April 2, some 34 million people have received both of the two doses required by Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one, according to Gao.

Experts say mixing vaccines, or sequential immunization, might boost effectiveness rates. Trials around the world are looking at mixing of vaccines or giving a booster shot after a longer time period. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

www.thestandard.com.hk

China admits domestic vaccines including Sinovac lack 'very high protection rates'

In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country’s top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to g...
www.thestandard.com.hk www.thestandard.com.hk
'
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,099
-17
21,486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
qwerrty said:
bullshit.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1381077441792200718

Click to expand...
These dumb pajeets are polluting this forum with their biased sources. Hoping they might get some approval by Pakistani members. Try to understand the pajeet mindset. Why are they always crawling on this forum? They are begging for recognition. Instead they are humiliated every single day.

Every source that a pajeet uses is filled with lies. Every word that a pajeet uses is filled with lies.
 
qwerrty

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
3,182
-12
8,000
Dalit said:
These dumb pajeets are polluting this forum with their biased sources. Hoping they might get some approval by Pakistani members. Try to understand the pajeet mindset. Why are they always crawling on this forum? They are begging for recognition. Instead they are humiliated every single day.

Every source that a pajeet uses is filled with lies. Every word that a pajeet uses is filled with lies.
Click to expand...
here's the original source where those fake news media got their info from..



they talked about the limitation of their inactivated vaccines and what can be done to improve to make em better.

western media: china admits chinese vaccines no good. :cheesy:lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese experimental Covid-19 vaccine is safe and produces an immune response for every volunteer
Replies
0
Views
240
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
SBUS-CXK
US coronavirus cases surpass 1 million: Live updates
Replies
10
Views
670
PakAlp
PakAlp
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
15K
Oldman1
O
Daniel808
#TrumpPandemic is Now Trending in American and Worldwide
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Daniel808
Daniel808
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom