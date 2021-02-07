CHINESE VACCINE FOR THE WORLD

Unlike western countries, who think about themselves. Grab all the vaccines they have and not share with developing countries.
China always share their Vaccine Production Capacity to help many Developing countries in their Vaccination Program.
This thread will be updated daily
100,000 Sinopharm Vaccine from China for Macau
Elderly people in Sao Paulo, Brazil Receive Sinovac Vaccine from China
Sinopharm Vaccine from China for Pakistani Armed Forces
Sinopharm and Sinovac Vaccine from China for WHO
Sinovac Vaccine from China for Indonesia (There are talks about building Sinovac Vaccine Production Center in Indonesia for South East Asian Market)
Sinovac Vaccine from China for Turkey, Brazil, and Indonesia
