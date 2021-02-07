What's new

CHINESE VACCINE FOR THE WORLD

Unlike western countries, who think about themselves. Grab all the vaccines they have and not share with developing countries.

China always share their Vaccine Production Capacity to help many Developing countries in their Vaccination Program.

This thread will be updated daily










100,000 Sinopharm Vaccine from China for Macau
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357971081118687239

Elderly people in Sao Paulo, Brazil Receive Sinovac Vaccine from China
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357932082639601664

Sinopharm Vaccine from China for Pakistani Armed Forces
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357860638983286784

Sinopharm and Sinovac Vaccine from China for WHO
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357856034090487810

Sinovac Vaccine from China for Indonesia (There are talks about building Sinovac Vaccine Production Center in Indonesia for South East Asian Market)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357854467023020032

Sinovac Vaccine from China for Turkey, Brazil, and Indonesia
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357852696150036480
 
