Chinese university sanctioned by US declares success of hypersonic test flight

Chinese university sanctioned by US declares success of hypersonic test flight​

  • Northwestern Polytechnical University team says its combination of rocket and air-breathing engines could exceed Mach 5
  • NPU, which is directly managed by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, has taken part in the development of many weapons
  • 1657032347551.png
  • Feitian 1 was developed by a research team at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xian, Shaanxi province. Photo: Weibo
    A Chinese university sanctioned by the US said it had successfully carried out a test flight of a new hypersonic aircraft on Monday.
    Feitian 1, which was developed by a research team at Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) in Xian, Shaanxi province, used a combination of rocket and air-breathing engines and could generate a thrust faster than Mach 5, according to a statement posted on the university’s social media account on Tuesday.
    The rocket and scramjet engines burned kerosene, a low-cost fuel.


 

