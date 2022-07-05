Chinese university sanctioned by US declares success of hypersonic test flight
- Northwestern Polytechnical University team says its combination of rocket and air-breathing engines could exceed Mach 5
- NPU, which is directly managed by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, has taken part in the development of many weapons
-
- Feitian 1 was developed by a research team at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xian, Shaanxi province. Photo: Weibo
A Chinese university sanctioned by the US said it had successfully carried out a test flight of a new hypersonic aircraft on Monday.
Feitian 1, which was developed by a research team at Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) in Xian, Shaanxi province, used a combination of rocket and air-breathing engines and could generate a thrust faster than Mach 5, according to a statement posted on the university’s social media account on Tuesday.
The rocket and scramjet engines burned kerosene, a low-cost fuel.
