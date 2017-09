2017.09.06 11:12:47

Seoul National University - 74

Korea Advanced Institut of Science and Technology - 95

Sungkyunkwan University - 111

Pohang University of Science and Technology - 137

Korea University - 201-250

Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology - 201-250

Yonsei University - 201-250

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology - 351-400

Hanyang University - 351-400

Chungang University - 401-500

Kyung-hee University - 401-500

The Times have released their annual list of the best universities in the world and Korea's top universities have suffered a slight fall.The list, which features Oxford and Cambridge in the top two places, takes into consideration a number of factors including teaching, research, and international outlook.Seoul University, the number one university in Korea according to The Times, fell from the 72nd best university in the world in 2017, to the 74th best university in the world in 2018.Meanwhile, the other Korean university in the top 100, KAIST, had a slight drop from number 89 to number 95.Ehwa Women's University dropped out of the top 500 and was placed between number 501-600.Pohang University, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, and Kyung Hee University also saw their overall rankings drop.However, there was some good news with Sungkyunkwan University, Yonsei University, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology seeing a rise in their rankings.Also, Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology was not even featured on the list last year but took up a place in the top 250 in this year's rankings.Here is a full list of Korean Universities that featured in the top 500: