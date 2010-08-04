Chinese UAV News & Discussions (Strictly)

Separate names with a comma.
her name is "yilong" in chinese
UAV----CH3
UAV---????
A5 drops precision-guided bombs
I truly believe UAV's are going to take over from conventional fighters and bombers to a significant extent.
Thanks for all the great pics guys.
Great collection of the Chinese UAVs picture wise, hope specification wise also the thread is updated with passage of time.
I am making this thread a Sticky thread for just Chinese UAVs, would be great to watch Chinese UAVs pictures and specifications.
Blue hawk 200W
Range: 2000km
Endurance: 12 hours
W-50
Speed：180kph
Endurance: 4~6 hours
ASN-207
Range: 600km
'Shark' would have been more appropirate name for Blue hawk.
“lei niao"
"lan jian"
According to several Chinese reports, the main heavy UCAV in the PLAAF are:
- Thunderbolt UCAV
- Dark Sword UCAV
- Combat Eagle UCAV
All of these UCAVs are jet-powered.
The Thunderbolt UCAV is officially entering service in 2010. It resembles the Global Hawk.
The Dark Sword UCAV already developed and is currently in testing, service time expected in a few years.
The Combat Eagle UCAV started development in 1994 and made its first flight in 2002. It is comparable to the X-47B.
