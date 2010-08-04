Chinese UAV News & Discussions (Strictly)

According to several Chinese reports, the main heavy UCAV in the PLAAF are:

- Thunderbolt UCAV

- Dark Sword UCAV

- Combat Eagle UCAV



All of these UCAVs are jet-powered.



The Thunderbolt UCAV is officially entering service in 2010. It resembles the Global Hawk.



The Dark Sword UCAV already developed and is currently in testing, service time expected in a few years.



The Combat Eagle UCAV started development in 1994 and made its first flight in 2002. It is comparable to the X-47B.



That's all the dates information I could extract from the

reports.