  Monday, August 20, 2018

Chinese UAV News & Discussions (Strictly)

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by a1b2c145, Aug 4, 2010.

    her name is "yilong" in chinese
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    UAV----CH3
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    UAV---????
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    A5 drops precision-guided bombs

    [​IMG]
     
    I truly believe UAV's are going to take over from conventional fighters and bombers to a significant extent.

    Thanks for all the great pics guys.
     
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
    ?
    [​IMG]
    ?
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Great collection of the Chinese UAVs picture wise, hope specification wise also the thread is updated with passage of time.

    I am making this thread a Sticky thread for just Chinese UAVs, would be great to watch Chinese UAVs pictures and specifications.
     
    Blue hawk 200W

    Range: 2000km
    Endurance: 12 hours


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    W-50
    Speed&#65306;180kph
    Endurance: 4~6 hours

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    ASN-207

    Range: 600km

    [​IMG]
     
    'Shark' would have been more appropirate name for Blue hawk.
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]

    &#8220;lei niao"
    [​IMG]

    "lan jian"

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    According to several Chinese reports, the main heavy UCAV in the PLAAF are:
    - Thunderbolt UCAV
    - Dark Sword UCAV
    - Combat Eagle UCAV

    All of these UCAVs are jet-powered.

    The Thunderbolt UCAV is officially entering service in 2010. It resembles the Global Hawk.

    The Dark Sword UCAV already developed and is currently in testing, service time expected in a few years.

    The Combat Eagle UCAV started development in 1994 and made its first flight in 2002. It is comparable to the X-47B.

    That's all the dates information I could extract from the
    reports.
     
