Chinese Type 99A MBT. Best MBT in Asia.

vi-va

vi-va

Jan 23, 2019
That Guy said:
How does it compare to its contemporaries? I know next to nothing about tanks, so I'm always up for learning something new.
  1. Armor: 99A is more compact because of 3 crews, less weight on body itself, less Cross section area, which saved more weight on armor.
  2. Mobility: horse power/weight ratio is as good as contemporaries, but maneuverability and agility way better than India T90 because of much better transmission, new technologies adopted, such as Torque converter and many others.
  3. Gun: Better APFSDS than t-90.
  4. Better electronic, such as Infrared array, radar.
  5. Better Automatic Control System. You can clearly see China tank is much more accurate than India's, please just ignore the game scores because Russia will win anyway. You need to watch live video. Tank biathlon
1615703169543.png


1615703734067.png


1615703801269.png
 
striver44

striver44

Jul 25, 2016
Firepower of a tank could be measured by :
the barrel length of it's gun barrel,
the pressure of the gun
Ammunition:
  • type of ammo (KE or CE)
  • length of penetrator,
  • materials on which the penetrators are built (DU or Tungsten)
  • dual vs single piece ammo
for example a German RH120 L/55 gun allows for a better pressure than the previous L/44, which allows for further shots, but in some tests an L/44 could balance shots fired from an L/55 using DU rounds such as the Silver bullet M829. the performance of an M829A3 is on par with the latest DM63 fired from a longer L/55 gun (700+mm RHAe penetration at 4000m).

from some source I read a single piece APFSDS is better than two piece APFSDS found on Sino-Russian tanks.

the latest Rh120 L55A1 for example has Extreme Service Condition Pressure (ESCP) is raised from 672 to 700 MPa , its Permissible Maximum Pressure (PMP) from 710 to 735 MPa, and the Design Pressure from 740 to 760 MPa. This pressure increase is vital to obtain the performances increases that the two rounds under development will bring with them.

while the latest DM73 have a 20% increased performance compared to a DM63.

I wonder what's the number for Chinese guns.
 
vi-va

vi-va

Jan 23, 2019
SpaceMan18 said:
Japan and Korea : Hold on a second :no:
Imo, Japan tank is not as good as advertised. South Korea developed a tank, but most critical parts come from Germany, US, such as engine, transmission. Korea installed domestic engine, transmission on the most recent version, not sure how good it is.
 
Type59

Type59

Mar 13, 2008
vi-va said:
Imo, Japan tank is not as good as advertised. South Korea developed a tank, but most critical parts come from Germany, US, such as engine, transmission. Korea installed domestic engine, transmission on the most recent version, not sure how good it is.
How is type 10 not as good as advertised? Great tank Japan developed.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
KurtisBrian said:
How about the Abrams M1A2 tanks that US Army has stationed in South Korea? M1 has a pretty good record.
M1A2 is no match for Type 99A.
ACE OF HEARTS said:
1. In 99 A vs VT 4, what is VT 4, lacking?
2. Any successor to the 99 A coming?
VT 4 lacks Type 99A's laser soft kill system.

VT4 Main Battle Tank | Military-Today.com

The VT4 is a Chinese main battle tank, developed specially for export. Currently it is the most capable Chinese tank, offered for export. The VT4 is being proposed for developing countries.
www.military-today.com

The latest version is called Type 99A2.

www.facebook.com

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Receives Type 99A2 Main Battle Tanks

The 81st Group Army of the People’s Liberation Army has recently taken delivery of what appears to be a battalion set of Type 99A2 main battle tanks....
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
 
