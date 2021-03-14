Chinese Type 99A MBT. Best MBT in Asia.

type of ammo (KE or CE)

length of penetrator,

materials on which the penetrators are built (DU or Tungsten)

dual vs single piece ammo

Firepower of a tank could be measured by :the barrel length of it's gun barrel,the pressure of the gunAmmunition:for example a German RH120 L/55 gun allows for a better pressure than the previous L/44, which allows for further shots, but in some tests an L/44 could balance shots fired from an L/55 using DU rounds such as the Silver bullet M829. the performance of an M829A3 is on par with the latest DM63 fired from a longer L/55 gun (700+mm RHAe penetration at 4000m).from some source I read a single piece APFSDS is better than two piece APFSDS found on Sino-Russian tanks.the latest Rh120 L55A1 for example has Extreme Service Condition Pressure (ESCP) is raised from 672 to 700 MPa , its Permissible Maximum Pressure (PMP) from 710 to 735 MPa, and the Design Pressure from 740 to 760 MPa. This pressure increase is vital to obtain the performances increases that the two rounds under development will bring with them.while the latest DM73 have a 20% increased performance compared to a DM63.I wonder what's the number for Chinese guns.