I downloaded it when it was 1st mentioned here awhile back.

I got no patience to watch long dramas.

I only watched the 1st & 2nd episode in Cantonese.

My Cantonese getting rusty, so I download all over again but never got to watch again.

Maybe call up that Jhungary guy to practice my Cantonese.



I usually watch TV by leaving it on in the background while I busy myself with other things.

One advantage of this is I don't get bored with re runs bcoz it will appear new to me bcoz I missed many parts of it previously. haha



Good that you post more of this, helpful for me get informed as I don't follow what's latest in entertainment.

Thanks

.



40+ years ago, we prefered to watch HK dramas in Cantonese.

.

Click to expand...