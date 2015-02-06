What's new

Chinese troops forced to take countermeasures against Indian military provocation: military spokesperson

Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
10,670
5
14,456
ThinkLogically said:
:yay: :yay: :yahoo: :yahoo: :chilli::chilli::cheesy::cheesy::cheers::cheers::smitten::smitten::bunny::bunny:

Dear chinese, we have courage. You started but we will finish.

This conflict with china which is going to escalate into a major war or mini-war will serve as a reminder to all other "1.5 and fractions" to not take our kindness as a sign of weakness.
Click to expand...
"Kindness".... ???? What kindness?... The Kindness that you use to terrorize Kashmiris?... The rape and Lynchings kindness?... The Hindutva kindness??? Lol
 
M

manga

FULL MEMBER
Jul 6, 2018
1,075
-10
1,096
Country
India
Location
India
Wtf
Now its become daily affair of humiliating pla, and then GT registering protest.
Now bwijingwalker will come and say that now china is very angry, but we will not fire first bullet.
 
Whirling_dervesh

Whirling_dervesh

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2014
701
1
1,289
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Global times are just creating space and an excuse to spank Indians by PLA . Bhangèes are in a frenzy, they don't know what is about to hit them
 
B

Bossman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
2,287
-3
2,917
All this false bravado for walking up a few hills where they are sitting ducks from UCAV launched missiles operating many miles away and flying so high that it cannot be heard or seen. They are trying to fight a 21st century war using 19th century tactics. If the UCAV will not kill them, very soon the cold and lack of water will get them. This not Siachin where they can melt glacier ice. These are barren hills. Every drop of water has to be brought up. If they use a anti tank missiles on the PLA from their vantage point, they definitely will get their asses cooked by a UCAV missile. Either they are stupid or are desperate to please Modi at the cost of their soldiers, this time the Tibetan cannon fodder.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
14,854
-19
19,129
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It's hilarious watching Indians with their false bravodo

Inventing fake victories 😂😂😂😂


This is all so India dosent seem pathetic


The delusions of Indians is incredible
 
In arduis fidelis

In arduis fidelis

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2014
1,035
3
1,558
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Good India show them you mean business. Call their bluff they aren't going to attack. You guys are a superpower no one will dare attack you. Keep pushing troops against LAC and eventually chinese will leave.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
GamoAccu Indian special forces soldier killed in skirmish with Chinese troops Indian Defence Forum 8
TaiShang India frontier troops forced to delete Chinese apps over alleged security concerns China & Far East 0
SBUS-CXK Israel Defense Forces to issue troops with Chinese drones World Affairs 3
Muhammad Omar Chinese troops likely to join Pak forces on historic day Pakistan Army 23
I Chinese troops warned of infiltration by ‘hostile forces’ China & Far East 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Indian, Chinese troops dig in at Chushul flashpoint Indian Defence Forum 0
The BrOkEn HeArT Aug 29/30 Conflict between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladhak. China & Far East 51
beijingwalker Chinese PLA paramilitary troops anit terrorism training in high Pamir plateau Military Photos & Multimedia 0
Vanguard One Chinese troops taking Muslims to concentration camps. World Affairs 76
Mighty Lion NYT: Caught Between Indian and Chinese Troops, at 15,000 Feet Indian Defence Forum 193

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top