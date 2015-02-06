Chinese troops forced to take countermeasures against Indian military provocation: military spokesperson

All this false bravado for walking up a few hills where they are sitting ducks from UCAV launched missiles operating many miles away and flying so high that it cannot be heard or seen. They are trying to fight a 21st century war using 19th century tactics. If the UCAV will not kill them, very soon the cold and lack of water will get them. This not Siachin where they can melt glacier ice. These are barren hills. Every drop of water has to be brought up. If they use a anti tank missiles on the PLA from their vantage point, they definitely will get their asses cooked by a UCAV missile. Either they are stupid or are desperate to please Modi at the cost of their soldiers, this time the Tibetan cannon fodder.