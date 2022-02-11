What's new

Chinese troops entered Indian territory, drove away herders: local official

The Block Development Chairperson of Nyoma, Urgain Chodon, told The Indian Express: “There was an incident on January 28, when PLA troops came into our territory, they drove away the grazing herds from our own territory. They did not take anyone, but shooed the nomads and herds away.”

A defence source said this video appeared to be an old one. “It appears recorded during the summer season as no snow can be seen,” this source stated. (Reuters Photo/File)

Chinese soldiers entered Indian territory on January 28 in Ladakh and stopped local people from grazing their herd in the area, a local official has alleged.

The Block Development Chairperson of Nyoma, Urgain Chodon, told The Indian Express: “There was an incident on January 28, when PLA troops came into our territory, they drove away the grazing herds from our own territory. They did not take anyone, but shooed the nomads and herds away.”

On Friday, she also tweeted a 45-second video of the alleged incident in a grazing area called Dogbuk.

A defence source said this video appeared to be an old one. “It appears recorded during the summer season as no snow can be seen,” this source stated.

Chodon, who was earlier a councillor from BJP, maintained while speaking to The Indian Express: “What I tweeted is what happened.”

Along with the video, Chodon posted the following: “On 28 jan PLA army came in our territory n not letting our herds graze in our own territory at dat time no action from security force but our own herdman cross the undemarcated Border to get his livelihood(yak)back army caught him from our own territory and send him 2 policestati”.

Chodon said the second incident she refers to in her tweet took place on January 26 in the Changlum area. “A local nomad had crossed the Line of Actual Control to bring back 17 of his yaks. On his way back, he was accosted by the Indian Army, which interrogated him and took him to a police station.”
“I myself had gone to the Nyoma Police Station to bring the nomad back. Even though the IB people said that he is our nomad, still the Army did not believe and left him at the police station.” Chodon claimed.

The defence source quoted above confirmed that such an incident took place, but added that no yaks were found with him.
“Since the statement of the civilian and his actions did not match, as a precautionary measure, he was handed over by the Army and ITBP to the local police,” this source said.

Chodon maintained her stand on this incident as well.
In a second tweet on Friday, she said: “…our government has always taken a strong position in (the) case of border security and development. And I request the government to take serious consideration of this matter too.”

She said the government should fence the border in the area to resolve such issues.

Chinese troops entered Indian territory, drove away herders: local official

The Block Development Chairperson of Nyoma, Urgain Chodon, told The Indian Express: “There was an incident on January 28, when PLA troops came into our territory, they drove away the grazing herds from our own territory. They did not take anyone, but shooed the nomads and herds away.”
Former BJP councilor of Nyoma area stated that in January Chinese language troopers got here to Indian territory and so they weren’t permitting our herd of cattle to graze in our personal space. He alleged that no motion was taken by the Indian Military when this was occurring.​


China shouldn’t be deterring its antics in Indian territories on the LAC. China has as soon as once more crossed its limits underneath the Modi authorities. The Chinese language People’s Liberation Military (PLA) entered Indian territory final month and stopped the native individuals of Ladakh from grazing cattle. On Friday, this declare has been made by Urgain Chodon, former BJP councilor of Nyoma area.

The previous BJP councilor shared a video on the social media platform through which Chinese language troopers can purportedly be seen operating after a herd of cattle. The Chodons stay in Koel, a village positioned on the banks of the Senge Jangbu, a tributary of the Indus River that divides the Himalayan area of Ladakh between India and China.

Chodon tweeted that in January, PLA troopers got here into Indian territory and weren’t permitting our herds to graze in our personal territory. He alleged that whereas this was occurring, no motion was taken by the Indian safety forces. He additionally alleged that when a shepherd tried to cross the undefined border to get again his livelihood (yaks), the Indian Military caught him from our personal territory and despatched him to a police station.
India and China have been embroiled in a border dispute for the final 22 months. To resolve this problem, the navy representatives of India and China have held 14 rounds of talks. In a transparent message to China, Indian Military Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had final month asserted that the military wouldn’t permit any try and unilaterally change the established order on the nation’s borders to succeed.

India claims that China has illegally occupied about 38,000 sq. kilometers of India’s territory in Aksai Chin, bordering jap Ladakh. Based on stories, Pakistan has handed over about 5,180 sq km of Indian territory illegally occupied by it to China in 1963.
In Modi government, China again crossed the limit, entered Indian territory, prevented the local people of Ladakh from grazing cattle

China is showing India who is the boss.
 
Yes of course. All India has to do is park its ships at the mouth of the Malacca Strait.The vast majority of China’s oil imports, from the Persian Gulf, Venezuela and Angola, pass by this route. Due to the strategic importance of the waterway, there is fear amongst Chinese officials that India could block the Malacca Strait in case of war.
BrahMos, Uran missiles successfully test fired from Andaman islands, informs Indian Navy

According to the Navy, the land-based BrahMos and ship-launched Uran were successful in hitting their respective targets with devastating impact.
BrahMos, Uran missiles successfully test fired from Andaman islands, informs Indian Navy

According to the Navy, the land-based BrahMos and ship-launched Uran were successful in hitting their respective targets with devastating impact.
the indian navy is a joke compared to PLAN, the only navy that could close the straits is the us and even then its at great cost.
 
India claims that China has illegally occupied about 38,000 sq. kilometers of India’s territory in Aksai Chin
😂
China said india occupied China 90000 aq kilometers in south tibet
so if problem in west aksai chin, indian fault
if problem in east south tibet, may be China first attack
 
BrahMos, Uran missiles successfully test fired from Andaman islands, informs Indian Navy

According to the Navy, the land-based BrahMos and ship-launched Uran were successful in hitting their respective targets with devastating impact.
All China has to do is divert water from Tibet to Xinjiang and all of India turns into a desert. Shouldn't talk big knowing all your water comes from China.
 
BrahMos, Uran missiles successfully test fired from Andaman islands, informs Indian Navy

According to the Navy, the land-based BrahMos and ship-launched Uran were successful in hitting their respective targets with devastating impact.
Go ahead and park your warship in Malacca strait. EU will united to destroy India first. The whole EU depends on made in China. You block the strait. That means you are killing EU. :enjoy:

China-EU trade shows resilience, strong performance in 2021

Trade between China and European countries saw robust growth in 2021, exhibiting vigor and resilience in their economic cooperation.
SU-30 MKI squadron in Thanjavur will keep in check China's strategic footprint in the IOR. Flankers will give IAF the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pin-point accuracy in day or night and all weather conditions. Brahmos gives the Sukhois a combat radius of almost 1,500 km without mid-air refuelling.
With BrahMos missiles, that can fly almost three times the speed of sound at Mach 3, the Sukhois will bolster India's deterrence in the high seas right up to the Malacca Strait.
 
The same MKI who couldn't even deal with JF-17, F-16 and Mirage III?
 
China-EU trade shows resilience, strong performance in 2021

Trade between China and European countries saw robust growth in 2021, exhibiting vigor and resilience in their economic cooperation.
Ford India could return as EV maker thanks to govt PLI scheme

Click to see how Ford's comeback might be bigger and more significant than we expected.
Ford Motor to return to India? What its inclusion in Centre's PLI scheme means

Ford Motor is one of the 20 carmakers who have been selected under the 'Champion OEM Incentive Scheme' of the Centre's PLI scheme.
Volkswagen starts to export T-Cross SUV, sold as Taigun in India, to Mexico

Volkswagen T-Cross or Taigun SUV is one of the first vehicles from Skoda Auto Volkswagen India built on the MQB-A0-IN platform.
SU-30 MKI is now being modernised with DARE HBJ pod
 
Well China has mach 10 to mach 20 DF-21 and DF-26 types of anti ship ballistic missiles which can be fired anywhere from Tibet to Liaoning that can reach Malacca strait.

China has also hypersonic glide type anti ship missiles and hypersonic cruise missiles. Even if those are not being used against ship targets for now, they can destroy supply chains.

If India does use navy to block Malacca strait, already not only China will be working against India to stop such a thing. If diplomacy fails to get India to stop, China can take out Indian navy just from land based launched systems rather than even needing to send PLAN.

Sukhois do not have the range unless you place them in Andamans and if they are, China has many thousands of short range, medium range, and intermediate ranged ballistic missiles for Andamans indian bases. In reality only a few hundred cruise missiles from China is enough to take out Indian bases in Andamans.

Then it is navy vs navy. China can choose to not even send navy but Indian presence means it may resort to shooting civilian ships. If that is the case, then total war is happening and India's naval size is not even 1/5 that of China's and much less modern with less than 1/10 the number of weapon systems available. After all, India does import a lot of its weapons and does not stockpile them or manufacture them itself. Not everything at least.

Besides this is all Indian cheap talk. If India really can have the capability to do this, then let's wait until they do before we say they can do it. I am holding the position that India has zero ability to truly hold blockade of Malacca strait. Let's bring this up if India does it. At the moment it is truly as much a joke as saying something like China has the ability to block US ships from traveling to western Pacific. It is simply ridiculous statement.
 
Project 15A and P15B Bravo destroyers of Indian Navy carries 16 BrahMos missiles. Thats 48 tons of Anti-ship Firepower. In comparison ships of this size(7500 tons) carry 8 x Harpoons or 8 x Exocet. Thats just 6.2 tons of Anti-ship Firepower. BrahMos is bigger, heavier and WAAAY more capable than Exocet/Harpoon or any similar subsonic missile.
It carries 533mm HEAVY Torpedo like the Varunastra Torpedo. It has a much more powerful warhead and a higher range of 40 kms. In comparision, other Destroyers carry 324mm light torpedo tubes. Less firepower and ranges of only around 10 kms. Vishakapatnam Class has accomodation for 2 full armed Helicopters . Many destroyers can accommodate only 1 helicopter. Barak 8 is an excellent missile, but i would have been happy if it had 16-24 additional Barak 8.
The design of our warships ensures a fantastic broadside coverage.
LRSAM has a higher hit probability than enemy missiles. In terms of protection, our destroyers and frigates are top class. Don't forget the EW capability of the MFstar and the DRDO Shakti EW suite. Now coming to offensive weapons: 16 brahmos is excellent and can effectively sink as much as 12 enemy ships including enemy aircraft carrier. I would have preferred atleast 4 of the newly developed SMART missile (similar to ASROC) to scare and target enemy submarine, but i believe this missile is around 2m longer than Brahmos!!

serenity said:
Well China has mach 10 to mach 20 DF-21 and DF-26 types of anti ship ballistic missiles which can be fired anywhere from Tibet to Liaoning that can reach Malacca strait.

China has also hypersonic glide type anti ship missiles and hypersonic cruise missiles. Even if those are not being used against ship targets for now, they can destroy supply chains.

If India does use navy to block Malacca strait, already not only China will be working against India to stop such a thing. If diplomacy fails to get India to stop, China can take out Indian navy just from land based launched systems rather than even needing to send PLAN.

Sukhois do not have the range unless you place them in Andamans and if they are, China has many thousands of short range, medium range, and intermediate ranged ballistic missiles for Andamans indian bases. In reality only a few hundred cruise missiles from China is enough to take out Indian bases in Andamans.

Then it is navy vs navy. China can choose to not even send navy but Indian presence means it may resort to shooting civilian ships. If that is the case, then total war is happening and India's naval size is not even 1/5 that of China's and much less modern with less than 1/10 the number of weapon systems available. After all, India does import a lot of its weapons and does not stockpile them or manufacture them itself. Not everything at least.

Besides this is all Indian cheap talk. If India really can have the capability to do this, then let's wait until they do before we say they can do it. I am holding the position that India has zero ability to truly hold blockade of Malacca strait. Let's bring this up if India does it. At the moment it is truly as much a joke as saying something like China has the ability to block US ships from traveling to western Pacific. It is simply ridiculous statement.
Click to expand...
Brahmos perform low skimming with greater speed >>>mach 3, can carry more warheads than Chinese anti-ship missiles. Brahmos travel much faster in its terminal stage. And with accuracy of "1m CEP".
Sea skimming is upto terminal phase after that Brahmos does split-S manuever attack which makes it even more lethal....
 
BrahMos, Uran missiles successfully test fired from Andaman islands, informs Indian Navy

According to the Navy, the land-based BrahMos and ship-launched Uran were successful in hitting their respective targets with devastating impact.
Only in a Bollywood movie will India do this.
 
Liaoning and shandong are both handicapped by having no airborne radar, j15 jet with only 4000lbs payload and still no nuclear power. Its actually a liability to combat operations at sea.

Conventional power, the carrier cannot maintain 30knot speed and range.

J15 is total garbage. Have to choose between CAP, anti ship and strike role. And no AESA radar.

Escort warships have to be burdened to protect j15s in the air which is the opposite of what should be. Less response time to to defend itself and the carrier. Who needs decoys when their j15s can take that role.

No airborne radar, means there is no radar coverage beyond horizon especially against sea skimming missiles or low alt attack aircraft. Radar waves don't bend to earth curvature. Now that is very dangerous, no strike group can react fast enough against 100 tomahawkVs, NSM or LRASM coming up on the horizon at only 20kms away.

It's a cheap carrier, only a fraction of the price of an American one. And doing 30 kn is nice, but if escort ships can't keep up due to wave height, it makes little sense.
 
Agni-Prime is aimed exclusively at China since we’ve achieved nuclear deterrence with Pakistan way before.

The more we keep demonstrating these missiles, the more deterrence we technically build up. There’s more to it as there are several steps to deterrence and at some point, we might have to leak photos of 15-20 of them amassed somewhere.

Many of the earlier missiles went through stage-separation which hasn’t been used for a while now, giving a single solid missile. It’s much smaller, more compact and shows that we’re developing our missile technology. Demonstrating that we’re developing is an important part of deterrence.
When we have got a shorter, smaller missile which is capable of hitting places like Chengdu, Sichuan and possibly Hong Kong, it adds a different layer of deterrence.

Agni-P is a more modern missile within a range and regions that we’ve already covered but having a much shorter reaction time and easier to transport and other improvements makes it of a different caliber.

Modernization brings a different type of deterrence for which an extension of range isn’t always necessary
 

