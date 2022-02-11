Chinese troops entered Indian territory, drove away herders: local official

Well China has mach 10 to mach 20 DF-21 and DF-26 types of anti ship ballistic missiles which can be fired anywhere from Tibet to Liaoning that can reach Malacca strait.



China has also hypersonic glide type anti ship missiles and hypersonic cruise missiles. Even if those are not being used against ship targets for now, they can destroy supply chains.



If India does use navy to block Malacca strait, already not only China will be working against India to stop such a thing. If diplomacy fails to get India to stop, China can take out Indian navy just from land based launched systems rather than even needing to send PLAN.



Sukhois do not have the range unless you place them in Andamans and if they are, China has many thousands of short range, medium range, and intermediate ranged ballistic missiles for Andamans indian bases. In reality only a few hundred cruise missiles from China is enough to take out Indian bases in Andamans.



Then it is navy vs navy. China can choose to not even send navy but Indian presence means it may resort to shooting civilian ships. If that is the case, then total war is happening and India's naval size is not even 1/5 that of China's and much less modern with less than 1/10 the number of weapon systems available. After all, India does import a lot of its weapons and does not stockpile them or manufacture them itself. Not everything at least.



Besides this is all Indian cheap talk. If India really can have the capability to do this, then let's wait until they do before we say they can do it. I am holding the position that India has zero ability to truly hold blockade of Malacca strait. Let's bring this up if India does it. At the moment it is truly as much a joke as saying something like China has the ability to block US ships from traveling to western Pacific. It is simply ridiculous statement.