Chinese troops enter 5 km, damage bridge, go back. India hides the incident for almost a month,

Chinese PLA in Uttarakhand's Barahoti, returns after damaging bridge

Over 100 PLA soldiers crossed the border at Barahoti in Uttarakhand last month, damaged some infrastructure, including a bridge, before retreating, according to officials aware of the situation.

Over 100 PLA soldiers crossed the border at Barahoti in Uttarakhand last month, damaged some infrastructure, including a bridge, before retreating, according to officials aware of the situation. The transgression, even as disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh has been progressing well, has sounded the alarm bells in the central sector.While Barahoti has not been a major border flashpoint in recent years - minor transgressions are often reported - the place wasthe first area which saw transborder intrusions by the Chinese, in 1954, which later expanded to other areas and culminated in the 1962 war.The incident on August 30 did not result in a face-off as PLA soldiers returned before they could be confronted. Over 100 soldiers and 55 horses transgressed over 5 km of Indian territory by crossing the Tun Jun La Pass, security establishment insiders told ET.While there have been minor PLA transgressions in the sector over the past few years - the last one in July - the scale was much larger, leading to concern in New Delhi given continuing border tensions in eastern Ladakh. Government officials confirmed that Chinese soldiers along with military horses had come to the grazing ground near Barahoti, crossing the Tun Jun La Pass.It is believed that the group stayed in the vicinity for around three hours. Since the area is a demilitarised zone, the presence of a large number of PLA soldiers led to concern within the security establishment. Sources said the transgression was reported by locals following which teams from ITBP and Army sent across a patrol to verify. However, the Chinese troops vacated before the patrol reached the area, it is learnt.The Barahoti ridge lies north of the Nanda Devi National Park and troops trek to it from the last motorable point. The ridge is connected to Joshimath, where the Indian Army and ITBP have camps to counter any major PLA operations. The ITBP monitors the nearly 350 km border in Uttarakhand which is part of the Line of Actual Control that divides India and China.A home ministry official said that Indian and Chinese perceptions about LAC differ, which lead to frequent incursions in the area. An ITBP spokesperson, when contacted, refused to comment. Officials acknowledged that activities of PLA troops have gone up in the region in the past few months. "Earlier also several attempts were made by PLA to infiltrate the Barahoti area. Additional troops have been deployed in the central sector now," said another official. Intelligence agencies have also flagged Chinese activity at the air base near Barahoti. The PLA has also substantially increased its defence across the LAC in the region since the border confrontation in Ladakh last year.