Chinese troops defending captured heights against the Indians

posted here already. https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/indi...-pla-soldiers-came-very-close-to-them.686777/ :rolleyes1:


As the Chinese push videos, many from OLD CONFRONTATIONS and apply PLA propaganda to it, you need to but ask but one simple question.

What has honestly changed in the real world? Answer =Nothing.

As days go by, this is China's DOKLAM 2.0. same embarrassment for them.
  • No large network of wumao's , friends, and family pushing obscure videos, articles, gifs, OR threats from the CCP, Global Times, or Chinese analysts on twitter (oddly with girls as profiles, on a banned platform in China :rolleyes1:), has changed the perception of China about this conflict or others
    • 99% of the world, outside of China, still find them untrustful and the aggressor, and 100% of those that matter find it too. There has been a zero change to the narrative in China's favor in the real world.
  • Indians have neutralized the Chinese position by taking the peaks. Evident by the incessant threats and demands of the CCP, their foreign office, Globaltimes, and demands in every flag-meeting asking the Indians to withdraw.
  • This was Brave Chinese who brought 7X more soldiers, compared to small, unarmed Indian contingent patrolling an area they have been for years.
    • The Brave Chinese came with Bats with nails embedded, with rods, swords, and other sharp objects to ambush small contingent of unarmed soldiers. Even so, needed to hide the deaths of their soldiers
Bottom line: China is in a Doklum quagmire again.
 
