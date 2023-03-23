Chinese troops are ready to respond to US provocations​

Beijing, Mar 23 (Prensa Latina) On Thursday, China warned the United States that its troops are positioned and ready to act in the face of any military threat or provocation as it opposes the sending of a warship of that country to Chinese jurisdictional waters.Tian Junli, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), stressed that Wednesday’s passage of the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer near South China Sea islands “endangers peace and stability in the region.”Tian described the action as illegal because it did not have China’s permission after claiming national sovereignty over the area.Finally, he pointed out, that the army’s naval and air units were mobilized to monitor the warship’s route and would respond to any threat and provocation.The continuous incursion of US warships and aircrafts into the South China Sea and other adjacent waters has prompted the People’s Liberation Army to conduct frequent maneuvers so as to test their different commands defensive capabilities.