What's new

Chinese troops are ready to respond to US provocations

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,045
-23
98,135
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese troops are ready to respond to US provocations​

Beijing, Mar 23 (Prensa Latina) On Thursday, China warned the United States that its troops are positioned and ready to act in the face of any military threat or provocation as it opposes the sending of a warship of that country to Chinese jurisdictional waters.


  • March 23, 2023
  • CDT08:48 (GMT) -0400
Tian Junli, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), stressed that Wednesday’s passage of the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer near South China Sea islands “endangers peace and stability in the region.”
Tian described the action as illegal because it did not have China’s permission after claiming national sovereignty over the area.

Finally, he pointed out, that the army’s naval and air units were mobilized to monitor the warship’s route and would respond to any threat and provocation.

The continuous incursion of US warships and aircrafts into the South China Sea and other adjacent waters has prompted the People’s Liberation Army to conduct frequent maneuvers so as to test their different commands defensive capabilities.

www.plenglish.com

Chinese troops are ready to respond to US provocations - Prensa Latina

Beijing, Mar 23 (Prensa Latina) On Thursday, China warned the United States that its troops are positioned and ready to act in the face of any military threat or provocation as it opposes the sending of a warship of that country to Chinese jurisdictional waters.
www.plenglish.com www.plenglish.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese fighter jet confronts US Navy plane with CNN crew aboard as tensions simmer in South China Sea
Replies
0
Views
337
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese navy shows off growing fleet of advanced weaponry in new videos
Replies
0
Views
863
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US Asks China for Dialogue After ‘Unsafe’ RC-135 Intercept—But No Talks Set
Replies
14
Views
1K
MajesticPug
M
Vanguard One
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait, copping a rebuke from China - LOL at the CCP
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
beijingwalker
China’s military alarming buildup of forces in “every warfare area, the fastest in human history” : the chief of Navy intelligence
Replies
2
Views
605
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom