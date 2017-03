Washington's vocal condemnation of Russian and Iranian activity in Afghanistan.

More recently, Uyghurs fighting with the Islamic State in Iraq have vowed to wreak havoc back home in China.

So its “law enforcement actions inside Afghanistan in cooperation with Pakistan, as the U.S. draws down, serve Beijing's interests quite well.”

Beijing sees Afghanistan as a vital link for its “One Belt, One Road” initiative, an economic policy that seeks to connect Eurasia to China.