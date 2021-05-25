What's new

Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims riddle resolved by Pakistani FM

War Thunder

War Thunder

There you have it. The question was asked and he had this once chance to answer it for his public and he spoke what he had to.

Did he say there is no problem? There is no genocide? No mistreatment? No harassment?

Or did he acknowledge the existence of a problem that he wanted to address internally "because of the benefits they get from being on good terms with China"?


If most of you Pakistanis still want to live in denial or carry on with your "corrupt" or "ignorant" behavior (instead of relying on personal research). Then I hope you do understand the crime you are all taking part in. If you still have souls that remind you of being on the right side of things for at least the part of knowing it to be a wrong in your heart (the lowest state of imaan).
 
Feng Leng

Feng Leng

There you have it. The question was asked and he had this once chance to answer it for his public and he spoke what he had to.

Did he say there is no problem? There is no genocide? No mistreatment? No harassment?

Or did he acknowledge the existence of a problem that he wanted to address internally "because of the benefits they get from being on good terms with China"?


If most of you Pakistanis still want to live in denial or carry on with your "corrupt" or "ignorant" behavior (instead of relying on personal research). Then I hope you do understand the crime you are all taking part in. If you still have souls that remind you of being on the right side of things for at least the part of knowing it to be a wrong in your heart (the lowest state of imaan).
Another Zionist support :lol:
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

There you have it. The question was asked and he had this once chance to answer it for his public and he spoke what he had to.

Did he say there is no problem? There is no genocide? No mistreatment? No harassment?

Or did he acknowledge the existence of a problem that he wanted to address internally "because of the benefits they get from being on good terms with China"?


If most of you Pakistanis still want to live in denial or carry on with your "corrupt" or "ignorant" behavior (instead of relying on personal research). Then I hope you do understand the crime you are all taking part in. If you still have souls that remind you of being on the right side of things for at least the part of knowing it to be a wrong in your heart (the lowest state of imaan).
what he was implying ..we dont know about issues internal to China.. and if we need to ask we ask through proper channels, not in public.
i would say a brilliant response.
if he had straight off denied everything the onus would be on him to provide proof about Chinas internal issue which as FM of another country is not his duty to defend.
 
War Thunder

War Thunder

what he was implying ..we dont know about issues internal to China.. and if we need to ask we ask through proper channels, not in public.
i would say a brilliant response.
if he had straight off denied everything the onus would be on him to provide proof about Chinas internal issue which as FM of another country is not his duty to defend.
Yes, for a response to the international audience.
But for a response that his own nation was watching and depending upon?

Why hasn't China been able to convince Imran Khan or FM or anyone else to defend it being "iron brothers whatever"?
Why isn't Pakistan defending China and denying any allegations if there are no concerns at all?


And above all. Why does our FM not know what happens inside China? The country he is supposed to have the closest working relationship with? Because its all about business and money?
 
