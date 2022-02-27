Chinese tourists are the most sought after throughout the world​

Dianne NewcomerFeb. 26 2022The Bird's Nest is empty. After 16 days of competition, 109 gold medals, a few controversial and powerfully disappointing moments, the Beijing Winter Olympics are done. Left only with memories of world-class athletes performing outrageously well on ice and snow in some of the craziest conditions, I do commend China for putting on a good show.Even if they finished third behind Norway and Germany with the most gold medals, I bet the Chinese achieved a major -- albeit an understated -- goal: they beat the USA. Whereas, NBC admitted these winter games had very poor viewership in the States, this was not true in China, and, right now, this is a country bursting with national pride. In the midst of covid and with very few embarrassing moments, China proved to the world, as well as to its people, they were logistically capable of handling such a difficult and demanding world-class sporting production.I applaud them for a job well done, but I also now realize there was a whole lot more going on than just winter sports. First of all, please understand I am not someone who buys into the idea of American exceptionalism (about the USA being the best and the brightest in the world) so coming in 4th does not bother me. Also, I did not ever believe all those Kumbaya moments on display from this authoritarian government during the games, and, instead, tend to agree with Napoleon's opinion of China, "That (country) is a sleeping dragon. Let him sleep! If he wakes, he will shake the world."