Chinese top leader holds unprecedented meeting on epidemic control work

Some 170,000 officials took part in the meeting, attendees said.

There has never been a country or political party with the capability and motivation to hold such a massive meeting to discuss and deliver instructions from the top leader to more than 170,000 officials

The grass-roots level of government is directly linked to people's life, work and production, while the execution of central government's policies and instructions is carried out by the grass-roots governments, the analysts said.