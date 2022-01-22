What's new

Chinese to donate one million metric tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,101
-5
84,655
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese to donate one million metric tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - 13:44

1895553-ricephotocreativecommonxx-1548306096.jpg


China has agreed to provide one million metric tonnes of Rice to Sri Lanka as a donation, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Trade said today (January 19).

China is making the donation to mark the 70th anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact signed between Sri Lanka and the People’s Republic of China in 1952.

The consignment of Rice will be delivered to Sri Lanka before the month of April, Minister Bandula Gunawardena noted.


www.onlanka.com

China to donate 1 Million metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka News | ONLANKA News

Sri Lanka News: China has agreed to provide one million metric tonnes of Rice to Sri Lanka as a donation, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Trade said today (January 19). - Latest News in Sri Lanka
www.onlanka.com www.onlanka.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Stranagor
China, Sri Lanka promise to boost ties, carrying forward spirit of Rubber-Rice Pact
Replies
0
Views
125
Stranagor
Stranagor
Imran Khan
Pakistan donates medical equipment to Sri Lanka to assist Covid response
Replies
0
Views
122
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
F-6 enthusiast
Bangladesh renews Sri Lanka forex loan by three months
Replies
9
Views
410
Norwegian
Norwegian
beijingwalker
Sri Lanka says no to IMF, seeks new China loan
2 3
Replies
31
Views
698
vi-va
vi-va
manlion
Third country' shouldn't interfere in China's ties with Sri Lanka : China jibe at India
Replies
1
Views
220
faithfulguy
faithfulguy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom