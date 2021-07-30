Log in
CHINESE TIKTOK STAR XIAO QIUMEI FELL 160 FEET AND DIES WHILE LIVE-STREAMING
Thread starter
Mugwop
Start date
16 minutes ago
Mugwop
SENIOR MEMBER
May 29, 2013
6,629
2
9,146
Country
Location
16 minutes ago
#1
RIP
Reashot Xigwin
SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 20, 2012
4,511
1
4,036
13 minutes ago
#2
Mugwop said:
RIP
Click to expand...
I want to say RIP but then I read that the one that died is a tik tok influencer. So good... Riddance I guess?
Goritoes
FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
1,798
0
2,848
Country
Location
1 minute ago
#3
These influencers and Tiktokers needs to stop doing crazy shit for views and money...
