Chinese threat to Bollywood’s film factory

'The Battle at Lake Changjin', the highest grossing film of 2021 so far, is the most expensive Chinese movie ever made. It has been released to commemorate 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party.

Three of the five highest grossing movies of 2021 so far have come from China. These include 'Hi, Mom', 'Detective Chinatown 3', and of course 'The Battle at Lake Changjin', which has already earned $859 million at the box office. (Image: Shutterstock)

