What's new

Chinese telecom giant Huawei scaled back operations in Russia to avoid US sanctions, Russian media reports

Apollon

Apollon

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
2,573
0
1,096
Country
Greece
Location
Germany
Oh no! Whats going on? @beijingwalker 🤣😂😅

www.businessinsider.com

A Chinese telecom giant has suspended Russian operations and furloughed employees as sanctions bite: reports

Huawei's plans to cut Russian operations may only be temporary as it hopes to remain in the market, sources told two Russian-language news outlets.
www.businessinsider.com www.businessinsider.com


Since the end of March, Huawei has stopped taking on new contracts to supply network equipment to Russian operators, according to an April 1 article from Russian news outlet Izvestia, quoting anonymous sources from Huawei's business partners.
 
S

STREANH

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2021
306
0
451
Country
India
Location
Kuwait
Isn't Huawei already sanctioned by USA? I think this move is most likely to avoid any sanctions in Europe.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

A
China not emerging as lifeline for sanction-slammed Russian economy
Replies
7
Views
381
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
Russia says it's ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries' in 'any price range'
Replies
5
Views
221
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
Sanctions on Russia aren't stopping Putin and doing more would bring a lot of economic pain to the US and Europe
Replies
0
Views
179
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s Huawei announces record net profit for 2021
Replies
3
Views
215
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Huawei’s revenue down 29% in 2021, US sanctions to blame
Replies
1
Views
272
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom