Chinese telecom giant Huawei scaled back operations in Russia to avoid US sanctions, Russian media reports

Oh no! Whats going on? @beijingwalker
Since the end of March, Huawei has stopped taking on new contracts to supply network equipment to Russian operators, according to an April 1 article from Russian news outlet Izvestia, quoting anonymous sources from Huawei's business partners.
A Chinese telecom giant has suspended Russian operations and furloughed employees as sanctions bite: reports
Huawei's plans to cut Russian operations may only be temporary as it hopes to remain in the market, sources told two Russian-language news outlets.
www.businessinsider.com
Since the end of March, Huawei has stopped taking on new contracts to supply network equipment to Russian operators, according to an April 1 article from Russian news outlet Izvestia, quoting anonymous sources from Huawei's business partners.