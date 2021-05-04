Chinese tech giant, Huawei to train Pakistani officials on digitalisation

Chinese tech giant to train Pakistani officials on digitalisation
President urges officials to enhance collaboration with Huawei for early realisation of Digital Pakistan initiative
Xinhua May 03, 2021
Vice President of Huawei Middle East Region Li Xiangyu presenting souvenir to President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on May 03, 2021. PHOTO: PID
ISLAMABAD: The government will cooperate with Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei to train over 1,000 officials, facilitating the digitalisation of government organisations to enhance the efficiency of work and service delivery, the president's office said on Monday in a statement.
President Arif Alvi had a meeting with a delegation of Huawei, led by Vice President of Huawei Middle East Region Li Xiangyu, on Monday, the statement said.
Alvi asked the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to develop an action plan and set timelines for launching training programs for the government employees in fields like artificial intelligence, cloud technology and big data.
The president urged the ministry to come up with more innovative ideas and enhance collaboration with Huawei for early realisation of the Digital Pakistan initiative, it added.
During the meeting, Li said Huawei had contributed to Pakistan's economy by providing 10,000 jobs and paying 120 million US dollar in taxes to the Pakistani government from 2018 to 2020, besides spending 6 million US dollars in supporting disaster-relief efforts of the government.
Li said Huawei had also helped foster Pakistan's information and communication technology talents by providing 10,000 certifications till 2020, according to the statement.
President urges officials to enhance collaboration with Huawei for early realisation of Digital Pakistan initiative
Xinhua May 03, 2021
Vice President of Huawei Middle East Region Li Xiangyu presenting souvenir to President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on May 03, 2021. PHOTO: PID
ISLAMABAD: The government will cooperate with Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei to train over 1,000 officials, facilitating the digitalisation of government organisations to enhance the efficiency of work and service delivery, the president's office said on Monday in a statement.
President Arif Alvi had a meeting with a delegation of Huawei, led by Vice President of Huawei Middle East Region Li Xiangyu, on Monday, the statement said.
Alvi asked the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to develop an action plan and set timelines for launching training programs for the government employees in fields like artificial intelligence, cloud technology and big data.
The president urged the ministry to come up with more innovative ideas and enhance collaboration with Huawei for early realisation of the Digital Pakistan initiative, it added.
During the meeting, Li said Huawei had contributed to Pakistan's economy by providing 10,000 jobs and paying 120 million US dollar in taxes to the Pakistani government from 2018 to 2020, besides spending 6 million US dollars in supporting disaster-relief efforts of the government.
Li said Huawei had also helped foster Pakistan's information and communication technology talents by providing 10,000 certifications till 2020, according to the statement.
Huawei to train Pakistani officials on digitalisation | The Express Tribune
The government will cooperate with Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei to train over 1,000 officials
tribune.com.pk