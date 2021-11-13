What's new

Chinese team’s classical computing tackles the ‘impossible’ to challenge Google’s ‘quantum supremacy’

Chinese team's classical computing tackles the 'impossible' to challenge Google's 'quantum supremacy'
  • Chinese Academy of Sciences team says it has developed an algorithm to perform a task ‘thought to be impossible for classical computations’
  • Researchers say the 1 million uncorrelated samples from their method have a greater fidelity than that of the Google quantum computer
Chinese algorithm continues challenge to Google’s ‘quantum supremacy’

Chinese Academy of Sciences team says it has developed an algorithm to perform a task ‘thought to be impossible for classical computations’.
