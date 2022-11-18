Chinese team says hypersonic engine can hit Mach 9 on low-cost jet fuel

The device travels at nine times the speed of sound without the expense or explosion risk of burning hydrogen, according to paper

Researchers in China say ground experiments at Beijing’s JF-12 shock tunnel were successful

The Chinese government plans to build a fleet of hypersonic aircraft that can transport passengers anywhere on the planet in an hour or two. Photo: SCMP

Chinese scientists tested their hypersonic detonation wave engine in the JF-12 shock tunnel in Beijing. Photo: Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences

The Chinese team’s engine burns aviation kerosene, generating a series of explosions within milliseconds of ignition. Photo: Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences

