Chinese team develops purest, strongest tungsten material for fusion reactor, military applications

Chinese team develops purest, strongest tungsten material for fusion reactor, military applications​

  • Team at Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hefei says it has produced a large piece of pure tungsten with tensile strength greater than most alloys used today
  • Applications include use in the US military’s ‘rods of God’ to China’s ‘artificial sun’ reactor

Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen in Beijing
Published: 12:00pm, 4 Mar, 2022

Labourers work at a tungsten mining factory in Zhongshan, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Chinese companies produced about 70,000 tonnes of tungsten in 2019, more than 80 per cent of the world’s total. Photo: Reuters

Labourers work at a tungsten mining factory in Zhongshan, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Chinese companies produced about 70,000 tonnes of tungsten in 2019, more than 80 per cent of the world's total. Photo: Reuters
A pure, strong form of tungsten has been created, according to Chinese developers who say it can be used in kinetic energy weapons and nuclear fusion reactors.
The team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hefei, Anhui province, said they had developed the strongest bulk material made of tungsten, reporting that the production technology would allow it to be used in the most demanding of applications.
Researchers from Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hefei, Anhui province, report they have developed bulk tungsten material with unprecedented purity and strength. Image: Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers from Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hefei, Anhui province, report they have developed bulk tungsten material with unprecedented purity and strength. Image: Chinese Academy of Sciences


