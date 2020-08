Aamir Yasin

Updated 16 Aug 2020



Federal and provincial governments and the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) have decided to begin the feasibility study for the circular railway project along with the Leh Nullah Expressway project. — AFP/File



RAWALPINDI: A team from a Chinese company will visit the garrison city tomorrow (Monday) to begin working on a study laying a track for the Rawalpindi-Islamabad circular train along the proposed Leh Nullah Expressway.



