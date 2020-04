The problem is the views of people like this individual are not amplified enough. He is a minority in China. He seems like an ethical person and is able to view things apart from a nationalistic and status obsessed mindset. What he is saying is 100% the truth. The problem with many Chinese is that they cannot communicate with other cultures and are intrinsically extremely selfish. This selfishness expresses itself through behavior like uber-nationalism, tribal loyalty, lack of BASIC RESPECT for other races and cultures, lack of CONSIDERATION for other cultures, only caring about winning at all costs, uber-materialism, etc.



I've come to know this dealing with Mainland Chinese personally. It is deeply disturbing behavior. Some Chinese members here will attack me for this but deep down they know this video speaks the god honest truth.







Just like the guy in the video says, many Chinese justify immoral policies simply based on the material result of the policy.



Is cheating wrong? Well, we got what we need and we are winning. So cheating is right.



That's the mentality many have. They are very comfortable with unethical behavior and it is very disturbing.

