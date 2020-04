Chinese supercomputer and American doctors clash over AI coronavirus diagnosis of young US vaper

China’s Tianhe-1 machine says white patches detected on lungs suggest probable Covid-19

But North Carolina doctor says five patients with similar symptoms were not evidence of an earlier outbreak

A patient at a US hospital in July or August last year may have had coronavirus

The Tianhe-1 supercomputer at the National Supercomputing Centre in Tianjin, China. Photo: Getty Images