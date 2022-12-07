What's new

Chinese summit - Saudi Arabia, Gulf, Arab

Before the start of the Arab-Chinese Summit in Saudi Arabia..The official Chinese News Agency publishes a visual material entitled: Together, hand in hand, to achieve a common future..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600201510503075840

A spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces a while ago that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia on a "state visit".. It is the highest type of official visit 🇸🇦🇨🇳

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600297077681987586

The Guardian: A high-ranking Saudi official: The Chinese do not give lectures and do not misbehave. They know how to close business deals. The Americans wanted us to choose one side, we will not... When the Chinese president's visit begins, the message will be very clear."

"The Chinese president's visit provides Riyadh with the most visible platform to showcase its attractive strength in trade partnerships and its growing presence as a global player to be reckoned with."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600429262594781184

Some of what will happen in the Chinese President's visit to Riyadh
- Signing 20 agreements worth 110 billion
- Signing the "Strategic Partnership" agreement
To align the Kingdom's vision with the Belt and Road plan
- Three summits with #Saudi, Gulf, and Arab #China
-15 Chinese companies will invest in Saudi Arabia
- Nuclear cooperation, fifth generation, artificial intelligence, data

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600092925064400899

Reuters news agency, in an analysis of the Chinese president's visit to Riyadh: The Saudi crown prince seeks to lead the Middle East to independence from the desires of his allies in the Western world, and quoted diplomatic sources that the Chinese president will receive a lavish reception in the presence of Arab heads of state, and said that the Chinese delegation is expected to sign dozens of agreements..

Tweet of the Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia:

In the presence of His Excellency the Chinese President, we reaffirm to the world the strength of the relationship that unites us with our friend, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Summits will be chaired by the leaders of China, the Kingdom, the Gulf and Arab countries, and will inevitably result in interests for humanity. We have been and will remain an example of peace and respect for the privacy of others..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600361811563655168
 
The Saudi-Chinese summit .. 20 agreements worth 30 billion dollars

At the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, President Xi Jinping of China will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7 to 9, during which he will hold a "Saudi-Chinese" summit chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Chinese President, with the participation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Prime Minister.

On the sidelines of the summit, 20 preliminary agreements worth 110 billion riyals ($29.3 billion) will be signed, in addition to the signing of the strategic partnership document between the Kingdom and China, the harmonization plan between Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative. The launch of the Prince Muhammad bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between Saudi Arabia will also be announced. and China.

The visit program will also include the presence of the President of China, the “Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development” and the “Riyadh-Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development”, with the participation of leaders of the Gulf and Arab countries. During the two summits, ways to strengthen joint relations in all fields will be discussed, and prospects for economic cooperation will be discussed. and developmental.


https://al-ain.com/article/20-agreements-30-billion-dollars-saudi-chinese
 

