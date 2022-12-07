Chinese summit - Saudi Arabia, Gulf, Arab

Before the start of the Arab-Chinese Summit in Saudi Arabia..The official Chinese News Agency publishes a visual material entitled: Together, hand in hand, to achieve a common future..A spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces a while ago that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia on a "state visit".. It is the highest type of official visitThe Guardian: A high-ranking Saudi official: The Chinese do not give lectures and do not misbehave. They know how to close business deals. The Americans wanted us to choose one side, we will not... When the Chinese president's visit begins, the message will be very clear.""The Chinese president's visit provides Riyadh with the most visible platform to showcase its attractive strength in trade partnerships and its growing presence as a global player to be reckoned with."Some of what will happen in the Chinese President's visit to Riyadh- Signing 20 agreements worth 110 billion- Signing the "Strategic Partnership" agreementTo align the Kingdom's vision with the Belt and Road plan- Three summits with #Saudi, Gulf, and Arab #China-15 Chinese companies will invest in Saudi Arabia- Nuclear cooperation, fifth generation, artificial intelligence, dataReuters news agency, in an analysis of the Chinese president's visit to Riyadh: The Saudi crown prince seeks to lead the Middle East to independence from the desires of his allies in the Western world, and quoted diplomatic sources that the Chinese president will receive a lavish reception in the presence of Arab heads of state, and said that the Chinese delegation is expected to sign dozens of agreements..Tweet of the Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia:In the presence of His Excellency the Chinese President, we reaffirm to the world the strength of the relationship that unites us with our friend, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Summits will be chaired by the leaders of China, the Kingdom, the Gulf and Arab countries, and will inevitably result in interests for humanity. We have been and will remain an example of peace and respect for the privacy of others..