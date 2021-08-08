Chinese subsidiary Motorola dead serious about competing in US market again

Apple fined for slowing down old iPhones Apple agrees to pay a £21m fine in France for not making it clear that it slowed down old iPhones.

Android is using Webview updates to make consumers hate Chinese phones and Samsung.If you own a Chinese phone and your phone is crashing on browsers, you have to uninstall the webview updates to have less crashes.The latest updates, as of a week ago, are not working and are causing even more crashes. These are effecting Chinese phones and Samsung more than other phones.Find this particularly odd that for many months, google could not find a solution and have millions of Western customers of Chinese products get angry with their "buggy CHINESE phones" that crash and crash and crash. When the problem is Android.So to prevent this, every Chinese made phone should be pre-installed with Harmony OS. Dump Android.Is Android doing this to Chinese phones:Deliberate or not, Lenovo should dump android.