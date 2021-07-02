What's new

Chinese subjugation continues in Tibet

bitterwinter.org

Restrictions on Religious Activities Continue in Tibet

Statues were destroyed in Tibet, monks and nuns evicted from their monasteries, new regulations introduced to further limit religious freedom.
01/05/2022Tsering Dolma

Statues were destroyed, monks and nuns evicted from their monasteries, new regulations introduced to further limit religious freedom.
by Tsering Dolma
Nuns forcibly evicted from Kharmar Monastery in Tibet.
Nuns forcibly evicted from Kharmar Monastery. From mingdemedia.org.
Recently, as Bitter Winter reported, the Chinese authorities in Kham (a part of historical Tibet, now in Sichuan province) destroyed a 99-foot-tall Buddha statue and forty-five prayer wheels around it.
According to the sources cited by Dharamshala-based Tibet Watch, the demolition began on December 12, 2021. In China too, in the past few years, the Chinese authorities destroyed several Buddhist statues in Zhejiang, including a 92-foot statue of the Boddhisattva Guanyin in Taizhou. In 2019, a 32-meter-tall bronze four-faced Guanyin statue in Pumen Temple, located in Changchun city in the northeastern province of Jilin, was demolished because it was “too tall.”
According to the sources cited by Bitter Winter, “‘They [the CCP bureaucrats] are afraid that everyone will believe in Buddhism, and no one will believe in the Party. This spring, authorities ordered to demolish the temple’s nine wind chime pagodas because they embodied Tibetan style.’ According to the believer, the government prohibits anything with Tibetan characteristics.”
In August 2021, a few video clips were widely circulated on social media and mainstream media related to Kharmar Monastery, where Tibetan Buddhism is being practiced and preached. This monastery is located in the Chinese city of Linxia, Gansu province. The video clips clearly show monks and nuns being forcibly evicted from the monastery by several officers in civilian clothes. This unfortunate incident has been extensively covered by several news media such as Radio Free Asia (Tibetan) and New Tang Dynasty Television.
Media have given similar reports of the harsh treatment toward the monks and nuns of Kharmar monastery, and have broadcasted similar kinds of footage. The prime cause for its crackdown was the monetary donation of 300,000 Yuan given by the monastery during the pandemic, and later its refusal to share their income with the government-supported China Buddhist Association and the local government.
From the time of his ascent to power in November 2013, Xi Jinping has initiated a sea of change within China, Tibet, East Turkestan (Xinjiang), and Southern Mongolia in curbing the little space available for religious freedom. All these drastic policy shifts towards different religions, including Tibetan Buddhism, show Xi Jinping’s growing repression and his insensitive attitude toward the religious sentiments of millions of believers. The severe restrictions on religious freedom, particularly in Tibet, East Turkestan, and Southern Mongolia go largely unnoticed because of China’s tight control over the free flow of information.
White Paper on Religion in 2018
In 2018, the Chinese government released a white paper titled “China’s Policies and Practices on Protecting Freedom of Religious Belief.” However, the title of the white paper itself was misleading and euphemistic. For instance, in the white paper, the party-state indirectly ordered the religious groups to support its leadership and to follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.
The white paper stated: “It also means guiding religious groups to support the leadership of the CPC and the socialist system; uphold and follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics; develop religions in the Chinese context; embrace core socialist values; carry forward China’s fine traditions; integrate religious teachings and rules with Chinese culture; abide by state laws and regulations, and accept state administration in accordance with the law.”
The above directions apply to every religion in China. The white paper further added that, “According to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report at the 19th CPC National Congress held in 2017, China will fully implement the Party’s basic policy on religious affairs, uphold the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation and provide active guidance to religions so that they can adapt themselves to the socialist society.”
In the 14th Five-Year-Plan (2021-2025) too, the party-state has stated that, “We will implement the Party’s basic guiding principles on religious work, adhere to the direction of the Sinicization of China’s religions, and actively guide the mutual adaptation of religions and socialist society.” In short, from the past few years of development in China, one may conclude that there is growing Sinicization of religions in China, including Tibetan Buddhism.
National Conference on Work Related to Religious Affairs 2021
Recently a national conference on work related to religious affairs was held from December 3 to 4 2021 in Beijing. The conference was presided over by Li Keqiang, was attended by other senior leaders Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng. In the conference, Xi Jinping emphasized to “further uphold the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation, strengthen the management of online religious affairs, and effectively address prominent problems that affect the sound inheritance of religions in China.” Since the beginning of the pandemic, most of the activities have been carried out online all over the world. Hence, controlling and managing online religious affairs has been stressed.
Under the new regulation titled “Measures for the Administration of Internet Religious Information Services,” released on 20 December 2021, all foreign organizations and individuals will be banned from spreading religious content online in China. In Tibet too, this might be effectively implemented. Also, article 17 of the new regulation states that one “must not organize the carrying out of religious activities online, and must not broadcast religious rites such as worshiping Buddha, burning incense, ordinations, services, mass, or baptisms, through means such as text, images, audio, or video either live or in recordings.” The violation of these rules by any organizations and individuals will lead to punishments.
Hence, according to Article 29: ”Where articles 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, or 19 of these measures are violated… they [local authorities] are to collaborate with the internet information departments, competent departments for telecommunications, public security organs, state security organs, and so forth to give punishments in accordance with relevant laws and administrative regulations.” With this new regulation to be effective from 1 March 2022, this author estimates that there might be crackdowns even on those Tibetans who have been engaged or seen in religious activities broadcasted or recorded in old videos.
 
Tibetans continue to see the descration of their sacred places.

Tibetan monks, local residents forced to watch destruction of sacred statue

Prayer wheels were also destroyed in the 'very disrespectful' demolition.
Prayer wheels were also destroyed in the 'very disrespectful' demolition.

Reported by Sangyal Kunchok and Lobsang Gelek
2022.01.04

The image was taken from Nov. 19, 2019. Planet Lab

The image was taken from Jan. 1, 2022. Planet Lab


In these satellite image slider, the 99-foot Buddha statue in Drago in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture is shown at left sheltered by a white canopy on Nov. 19, 2019. At right is the site on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: Planet Labs with analysis by RFA
Updated at 08:55 a.m. EST on 2022-01-06
Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
Destroyed along with the 99-foot tall statue in Drago (in Chinese, Luhuo) county in the Kardze (Ganzi) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture were 45 traditional prayer wheels set up for use by Tibetan pilgrims and other worshipers, sources said.
RFA verified the destruction of the statue by analysis of commercial satellite imagery. Chinese authorities forced monks from Thoesam Gatsel monastery and Tibetans living in Chuwar and other nearby towns to witness the demolition, which began on Dec. 12 and continued for the next nine days, Tibetan sources in exile said, citing contacts in the area.
Chinese authorities forced monks from Gaden Namgyal Ling monastery and Tibetans living in Chuwar and other nearby towns to witness the demolition, which began on Dec. 12 and continued for the next nine days, Tibetan sources in exile said, citing contacts in the area.
“Local Tibetans from other villages were also forced to come to watch the demolition,” one Tibetan living in India said, speaking on condition of anonymity to protect family members still living in Drago. “A lot of police had also been deployed to make sure that spectators didn’t take pictures or videos or create disturbances.”
“It was just like the [1966-76] Cultural Revolution, when the Chinese government destroyed everything that was old in Tibet,” he said.
“Along with the Buddha statue, the prayer wheels erected near Drago monastery were also destroyed, and the way they orchestrated this demolition was very disrespectful,” another Tibetan living in India said, also speaking anonymously in order to protect his sources.
Drago county chief Wang Dongsheng, director of the demolition, had earlier overseen a campaign of destruction at Sichuan’s sprawling Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in a move that saw thousands of monks and nuns expelled and homes destroyed, the source said.
“Now we are seeing the same kind of destruction here in Drago and restrictions placed on Tibetans in the region,” he said.

No word has been received on when the destruction was completed, the source said. “But it is a fact that the statue is now almost completely destroyed and that local Tibetans were forced to watch these events, with authorities saying this would teach Tibetans a lesson.”
With construction completed on Oct. 5, 2015, the Buddha statue in Drago had been built with contributions of around 40 million yuan (U.S. $6.3 million) by local Tibetans and was designed to withstand earthquakes, said a former Drago resident named Palden, now living in India.
“And it had the full approval of the local authorities,” Palden said, adding that Chinese authorities later withdrew their approval and said the statue had been built too high.
“But in reality, their intention is to completely destroy Tibet’s identity by eradicating Tibetan religion and culture,” he said.
Translated by Tenzin Dickyi for RFA’s Tibetan Service. Written in English by Richard Finney.
CORRECTION: Changes the name of the monastery whose monks were forced to watch the demolition to Gaden Namgyal Ling.
 
Why were the Chinese offended when the Bamiyan statues in Afghanistan were destroyed even though there are no Afghan Budhists left in the country to look after/worship them?
 
what China is doing by the actions is radicalising the moderates

these actions will have heavy consequences in the coming years and Chinese decline will be harsh and catastrophic

Tibet, HK and Xinjiang as well as other ethnic minorities
 
Dungeness said:
Chinese government even demolished a statue of Mao. So?

So?

Someone gave a building permit
Someone violated a building permit
Common sense response by admin in charge of building permits.
Happens every day all over the world.

But its China and the U.S. imperial regime pays its propaganda mouthpieces to make up this kind of "according to anonymous sources China bad" bullshit narratives and pays tenthousands of asturfing American shills to spam this bullshit mainly for domestic propaganda and to gaslight foreign audiences and pretend theres an really an audience to this intelligence insulting trash, besides braindead retarded and utterly ignorant Americans who cant even pinpoint the foreign regions with an accuracy below 3000 km on a map that they were indoctrinated and brainwashed to feel more emotional about than the fraud and corruption of their own heads of state stealing from public pockets left and right and redistributing it to their peers basking in billions and millions.
 
