Chinese SU 35 allegedly shot down by Taiwan

Reportedly a Chinese SU fighter jet has been by the US or Taiwan Air Defence System (ADS).
The aircraft had reportedly violated Taiwanese Airspace.
The pilot of the aircraft is said to be injured while more news is underway.
Further retaliation is expected.
