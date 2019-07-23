What's new

Chinese SU 35 allegedly shot down by Taiwan

Status
Not open for further replies.
Trichy

Trichy

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2010
1,501
-1
538
Country
India
Location
India
Last edited:
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,325
6
7,438
Country
United States
Location
United States
Trichy said:
ok thanks. BoL
Click to expand...
The event is real but the Twitter poster used footage from Chinese social media and blatantly ran a false description. The actual plane in the crash was a J-10 and it occurred because of a failure with the Russian engine. Also, the crash happened no where near Taiwan; it was actually in Guangxi province China.
jamahir said:
I came to know of this on the Indian channel ABP News about 45 mins ago.
Click to expand...
I'm curious as to why Indian news channels would be the first to report this considering this is between China and Taiwan o_O
 
xyx007

xyx007

FULL MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
1,756
2
2,621
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fake media is reporting fake newj, just twisiting the story with real footage of J10 with cook up indian brain fart stories.everbody knows indian are master in fart.
 
A

ADIL SHERDIL

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2016
851
1
935
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why is there no media coverage on BBC or CNN? They wouldn't miss this? Is there any good and credible source to this news?
 
PeacefulWar

PeacefulWar

FULL MEMBER
Sep 1, 2019
747
1
1,070
Country
China
Location
Singapore
DavidsSling said:
China playing with fire once too often, Taiwan shoving the finger up Chinese arses yet again.

So what are the Chinese going to do now? Are they going to threaten Taiwan again? More words and bullshit from the Chinese?
Click to expand...
Chinese is laughing at fools now, LOL
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,325
6
7,438
Country
United States
Location
United States
ADIL SHERDIL said:
Why is there no media coverage on BBC or CNN? They wouldn't miss this? Is there any good and credible source to this news?
Click to expand...
If this was a real event, you would first see this reflected in the capital markets. The finance industry almost always gets news first before everyone else, including the top of the line press. So if Taiwan did indeed shoot down a Su-35, then you would see instant plunges in the money markets across the globe, which evidently has not occurred if you look at the latest data.
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,325
6
7,438
Country
United States
Location
United States
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Hamartia Antidote FBI arrests IU Ph.D. candidate, alleges he lied about Chinese military service on visa Americas 0
crankthatskunk The Alleged Graves of Chinese Soldiers died in Galwan Clash according to Indian Media Reports Central & South Asia 7
F-22Raptor Chinese Netflix-style service iQiyi tanks by 18% after U.S. regulators investigate fraud allegations China & Far East 2
mangekyo At least 80,000 Muslims in China Allegedly forced to do slave labor in Chinese concentration camps Middle East & Africa 936
Vanguard One 60 Minutes reveals details of ASIO investigation into alleged Chinese interference plot of NSW polit China & Far East 4
K the alleged claim the virus is targeting chinese COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
D Multimillion-dollar offer from alleged Chinese agent for a prime spot in Australia's CSIRO World Affairs 0
F-22Raptor US arrests Chinese government employee for alleged fraudulent visa “conspiracy” China & Far East 3
haidian Chinese PLA allegedly intrudes 100 km inside Indian territory Central & South Asia 12
Ryan U.S. sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations Iranian Defence Forum 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top