Chinese SU 35 allegedly shot down by Taiwan

The event is real but the Twitter poster used footage from Chinese social media and blatantly ran a false description. The actual plane in the crash was a J-10 and it occurred because of a failure with the Russian engine. Also, the crash happened no where near Taiwan; it was actually in Guangxi province China.I'm curious as to why Indian news channels would be the first to report this considering this is between China and Taiwan