Chinese style parade step

I think the British one is probably the most followed across the world for obvious reasons

I really like the Russian and British marching styles


this Chinese goose step march is also very cool

Pakistani march
 
In fact, chinese style parade step originates from the combination of German style parade step&Russian style parade step, and improvement.

Every country has different history, culture, marching music, soldiers' figure and other factors, so I think there is no best parade step in the world, only the one that is most suitable for me.


BTW: I don't like the parade music in your video. Because this is not the Russian music style. Russian music is usually full of sadness, melancholy, loneliness and strong emotions. Although your video content is a Russian parade, the music is full of violence, greed and arrogance. It's not like Russian music, it's more like American music.


for example:







 
I dont think the NK parade can be considered Chinese style, NK march is very exaggerated and quite diffenent from Chinese, maybe moe similar to Soviet.
 
Now North Korea has fully adopted the Chinese style parade step.

You think there are some differences, because the average height of North Korean adults is 4cm shorter than that of Chinese. They have adopted the same pace as China, which has led to some incongruity.

I guess they will make some improvements next time.
 
