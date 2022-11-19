Maula Jatt said:



I really like the Russian and British marching styles



I think the British one is probably the most followed across the world for obvious reasons

In fact, chinese style parade step originates from the combination of German style parade step&Russian style parade step, and improvement.Every country has different history, culture, marching music, soldiers' figure and other factors, so I think there is no best parade step in the world, only the one that is most suitable for me.BTW: I don't like the parade music in your video. Because this is not the Russian music style. Russian music is usually full of sadness, melancholy, loneliness and strong emotions. Although your video content is a Russian parade, the music is full of violence, greed and arrogance. It's not like Russian music, it's more like American music.for example: