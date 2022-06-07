Chinese storage system for supercomputers ranks first on global list ​

National Supercomputing Center in Jinan. /NSCCJN

Technology 08:41, 05-Jun-2022CGTNA Chinese-developed storage system for a supercomputer has come on top of a global list released at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) High Performance 2022 in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.The Shanhe supercomputing platform, which was developed by the National Supercomputing Center in the eastern Chinese city of Jinan, beat other systems on the IO-500 10 Node Challenge, which aims to compare storage systems of some of the world's fastest supercomputers. Such systems are important in different applications, like running large-scale modeling and simulations, crunching big data and powering AI (artificial intelligence).The platform scored 3,534.42, according to an article on Chinese website, the best result in history.The storage system of the platform was jointly developed by the National Supercomputing Center in Jinan and Parallel Data Storage Lab of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the latter having developed the file system of the platform.The ISC and Supercomputing Conference (SC) are the two top conferences in the field of high performance computing, held in the middle and end of every year respectively. The IO500 is one of the most authoritative world rankings for storage performance in high-performance computing.The Pengcheng Cloudbrain-II on Atlas 900 in southern China's Shenzhen ranked second on the list.