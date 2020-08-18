Chinese state broadcaster reveals details of new airborne weapon Tianlei 500



Precision-guided munitions dispenser and air-to-surface missile featured on defence programme Analyst calls it ‘one of the most important advanced weapons for the Chinese military right now’ Kristin Huang

Published: 11:00pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Details of the Tianlei 500 were released on state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: Handout

Chinese state media has revealed details of the PLA’s new airborne munitions dispenser and how it can be used to attack targets, amid worsening tensions between Beijing and Taipei.



Footage and new details of the Tianlei 500 – a 500kg precision-guided munitions dispenser and air-to-surface missile – featured in a defence programme on state broadcaster CCTV-7 on Friday.



The dispenser has wings and a square cross-section to hold submunitions, which can also reduce its radar cross-section to boost its stealth capability and make it harder to intercept, according to the report.



Its wings can provide extra lift and give the weapon a range of more than 60km (37 miles), meaning it can be dropped at a safe distance from the enemy.



The Tianlei 500, which translates as Sky Thunder, was designed and made by China North Industries Group, or Norinco. It can carry six types of submunitions to attack different targets, a senior engineer who works on precision-guided weapons for Norinco told CCTV-7.



“It can carry up to 240 submunitions. And when dispersed, they can spread to over 6,000 square metres,” said the engineer, who was not identified in the report.

The precision-guided dispenser fills a gap for China’s air force and will boost its combat capability, which has been limited by a lack of advanced weapons.



According to the state broadcaster, the weapon could help China’s military gain air superiority, improve its attack efficiency and undermine the combat capabilities of the enemy.



Hong Kong-based military commentator Song Zhongping said the new weapon would give the People’s Liberation Army more options for attack.

“It’s one of the most important advanced weapons for the Chinese military right now because it’s a very effective tool for attacking and destroying multiple types of ground targets at the same time,” Song said.



“And, it can keep warplanes at a relatively safe distance from combat areas, reducing the possibility of casualties,” he said, adding that the weapon could be used to attack targets on the ground and at sea.

Unlike conventional gravity bombs, the Tianlei 500 uses precision or laser guidance and can disperse submunitions in the air, giving it a bigger attack range.



It has been designed to target airport runways, aircraft on the tarmac, power facilities and armed personnel in large numbers, according to Norinco.