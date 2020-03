Chinese startup Cambricon Technologies challenges Nvidia’s dominance in AI chip market

Aim higher

Proof that the company is not all talk, Cambricon Technologies has created a line of groundbreaking AI chips. In May 2018, Cambricon released its new MLU100 model. The AI chip supports cloud-based machine learning, including vision, audio and natural language processing under complex scenarios. The MLU100 makes Cambricon the first company in China - and one of only a few companies in the world - that owns intellectual property that supports both cloud and edge computing.