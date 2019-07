Chinese spy ship: Don’t take it personally Australia, it's the US they’re watching

7NEWS.com.au Monday, 8 July 2019 1:12 pm



As many as 34,000 defence force troops from Australia and the US are preparing for military manoeuvres off the coast of Queensland later this week.



And nobody will be paying closer attention to Operation Talisman Sabre than the Chinese, who have positioned a state-of-the art military surveillance ship in international waters close to the action.



It's a bit like the school bully skulking on the footpath outside because they haven't been invited into the party.



So what's the chance of them gate crashing?



Sam Roggeveen, director of the Lowy Institute's International Security Program, and Paul Dibbs, a former deputy secretary of defence, now emeritus professor of strategic studies at the Australian National University, address the five key points you need to know.



1. Why is the Australian Government letting China spy on us?

Because it has no choice. The Chinese warship is in international waters and is within its rights to be there , just as it was during the last Operation Talisman Sabre in 2017.



It's not the first time China has done this and it won't be the last, says Roggeveen.



"It's becoming more standard, (the Chinese) have several of these ships now," he says.



"We seem to be moving towards a state reminiscent of the cold war, which we thought we left behind, where two major powers in direct competition are keeping a close eye on each other."



Dibbs says the Chinese will not breach the 12 nautical mile limit that will take the spy ship into Australian waters.



"They will stick to the 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone, just as the US does (when it watches) China, " he says.



"They both conduct intelligence collection on each other and as long as the Chinese behave, this is completely legitimate."



2. What are the Chinese hoping to find?

Anything they can about US military operations, because it's the US that China is primarily watching, not Australia.



Having said that, at an operational level it may mean China will get an insight into the capability of Australian Defence Force weaponry and how it complements that of its partners and allies.



"Australia owns and operates some very sophisticated American equipment that no one else in the region has," says Dibbs, citing the RAAF's Lockheed-Martin-built Joint Strike Fighters and the EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft as two such examples.



"America is the number one enemy of China and the most powerful military country in the world, and Australia is America's closest ally in the entire Indo-Pacific region.



"So China will be monitoring our electronic capabilities, using radar to track our high-performance aircraft and gauging the range and accuracy of any missiles."



3. How sophisticated is the spying?

Extremely, although perhaps not as advanced as the US or Russia. Yet.



Roggeveen says the People's Liberation Army now has several purpose-built espionage vessels.



They're designed to listen to all kinds of electronic emissions, they can suck in anything, and then the (data) is sent back to the experts to decipher.



4. Should we be worried?

A little.



"The US is our biggest ally and China is our largest trading partner," says Roggeveen.



"So it makes our foreign policy more complicated because we’re juggling economic interests with strategic interests."



Both are vitally important to Australia.



China is certainly becoming a more sophisticated intelligence power, says Dibbs, but we should not overreact.



"We need to work on the premise we all do this sort of intelligence collection, including Australia, just not as obviously."



5. What does this mean for long-term strategic safety in the Pacific?