Chinese Space Station: Core module Tianhe

1619613841746.png


China wants to build its own outpost in Orbit in 2021. The first module will be the core module Tianhe. Info Shymkent had a look on this project.

Facts
  • Name: TianHe (天和) is Chinese for Milky way
  • Length: 18.1 m
  • Diameter: 4.1 m (living compartment)
  • Weight: 22.5 t (empty) / 24 t (with goods & equipment)
  • Docking ports: Five and one EVA hatch
  • Energy supply: Two 11 meter long and 4.6 meter width solar arrays
  • Expected life time: 10 years
  • Launch vehicle: Long March 5B
  • Flight profile: Inclination 41° / 350 km circular orbit
1619613875314.png

Descriptions of the Core Module Tianhe of the Chinese Space Station. (Image: Info Shymkent)


