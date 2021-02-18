Facts

Name: TianHe (天和) is Chinese for Milky way

(天和) is Chinese for Length: 18.1 m

18.1 m Diameter: 4.1 m (living compartment)

4.1 m (living compartment) Weight: 22.5 t (empty) / 24 t (with goods & equipment)

22.5 t (empty) / 24 t (with goods & equipment) Docking ports: Five and one EVA hatch

Five and one EVA hatch Energy supply: Two 11 meter long and 4.6 meter width solar arrays

Two 11 meter long and 4.6 meter width solar arrays Expected life time: 10 years

10 years Launch vehicle: Long March 5B

Long March 5B Flight profile: Inclination 41° / 350 km circular orbit

Chinese Space Station: Core module Tianhe - Info Shymkent China wants to build its own space station in 2021. The first module will be the core module TianHe. Info Shymkent had a look on this project.

