Facts
- Name: TianHe (天和) is Chinese for Milky way
- Length: 18.1 m
- Diameter: 4.1 m (living compartment)
- Weight: 22.5 t (empty) / 24 t (with goods & equipment)
- Docking ports: Five and one EVA hatch
- Energy supply: Two 11 meter long and 4.6 meter width solar arrays
- Expected life time: 10 years
- Launch vehicle: Long March 5B
- Flight profile: Inclination 41° / 350 km circular orbit
China wants to build its own space station in 2021. The first module will be the core module TianHe. Info Shymkent had a look on this project.
