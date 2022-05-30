What's new

Chinese space centre finds jamming device weeks before launch of latest space station mission in first reported incident of its kind

Chinese space centre finds jamming device weeks before launch of latest space station mission in first reported incident of its kind​

  • Staff at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Inner Mongolia found the item in a car ahead of the launch of the Shenzhou 14 mission
  • It was not clear if there had been a deliberate attempt at sabotage or not
  • 1653921216004.png
  • The Shenzhou 12 probe at the base ahead of its launch last year. Photo: AFP
    A radio surveillance team at a Chinese satellite launch centre have said they have found a jamming device that can interfere with navigation systems in a car outside the base – the first time it has reported such an incident.
    The researchers at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Gansu caught the car with a jammer inside when the vehicle passed by the centre about two weeks ago, according to an article posted by Beijing Daily on the online news portal sohu.com on Sunday.

    Is life unique to Earth? China’s space telescope aims to find answers
    22 May 2022
    https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3179756/chinese-space-centre-finds-jamming-device-weeks-launch-latest

 

