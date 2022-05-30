Chinese space centre finds jamming device weeks before launch of latest space station mission in first reported incident of its kind
- Staff at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Inner Mongolia found the item in a car ahead of the launch of the Shenzhou 14 mission
- It was not clear if there had been a deliberate attempt at sabotage or not
- The Shenzhou 12 probe at the base ahead of its launch last year. Photo: AFP
A radio surveillance team at a Chinese satellite launch centre have said they have found a jamming device that can interfere with navigation systems in a car outside the base – the first time it has reported such an incident.
The researchers at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Gansu caught the car with a jammer inside when the vehicle passed by the centre about two weeks ago, according to an article posted by Beijing Daily on the online news portal sohu.com on Sunday.
