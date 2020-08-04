What's new

DavidsSling

This is the first direct evidence of the mass use of medieval-style weapons of war by the Chinese army. Every single soldier is seen with spears and rifles in the images.
New Delhi:

A day after Chinese troops tried to close in on Indian positions on the South Bank of Ladakh's Pangong Lake, photos have emerged of the soldiers armed with spears and automatic rifles. The images are an indication that the Chinese may have intended to force a physical clash similar to June 15 at Galwan Valley, when 20 Indian soldiers died for the country.

This is the first direct evidence of the mass use of medieval-style weapons of war by the Chinese army. Every single soldier is seen with spears and rifles in the images.

On Monday, Chinese and Indian soldiers were within shooting distance in key hills occupied by India on the south bank of Pangong Lake, between Rechin La-Rezangla-Mukhpari and Magar Hill in South Pangong.

Every single soldier is seen with spears and rifles in the images.

When Chinese soldiers came up to a position near Mukhpari, Indians troops shouted at them and showed their weapons, say sources. Indian soldiers on loud hailer warned of retaliation with gunfire if the Chinese crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC). As the Chinese retreated, they fired a burst of warning shots.

Photos accessed by NDTV show Chinese soldiers standing near Indian positions of Rezang La and Mukhpari yesterday.

These soldiers tried to come onto Indian positions and some of them fired in the air.

Chinese troops have made several attempts to come up to Indian positions after India gained an advantage last month on key heights at Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 feet. Despite the provocations, Indians have been able to hold onto their positions.


Sources say it was clear their intention was to potentially get into a skirmish with Indian soldiers like on June 20, when 20 soldiers were killed in action in a clash with the Chinese at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. China also suffered casualties but never confirmed any figure.

Earlier, there were two major incidents of Chinese provocation at Pangong Tso on August 29 and 31. India said the Chinese have been attempting to change status quo from a new area, the South Bank of Pangong. India was prepared and was able to ward off these attempts, said the government.

Figaro

Figaro

Indian soldiers beware, PLA using latest cutting edge technology.
The Indians are not known for hand to hand fighting/martial arts at all ... unlike the Chinese, Japanese, and Koreans. They will be at a huge disadvantage here unfortunately. Hopefully the Chinese go easy on them out of self-honor. There is no point in defeating a worthless enemy anyway.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

Already world is laughing at China ,2020 has been bad for them ,their foreign minister went to Europe to solidify the ties and what did the FM do,he threatened Czech republic for the Taiwan visit and had to be told by German minister standing next the Chinese FM that threats don't work .
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

I haven't seen them use it in the last 40 years other than unarmed civilians in China .I heard they left their post and ran when rebel groups attacked them in Africa.
 
Figaro

Figaro

To observe the no-firearms agreement signed in 1993, what other weapons besides firearms do you propose using besides bare hands? We all know that the Indians on every single occasion failed in their jostling and fist fights against the Chinese. Just watch the video that came out today of the PLA vs IA at Galwan. The Indian forces ended up completely routing, with quite a few soldiers falling into the river. From this video, we can begin to see why Galwan went so poorly for the Indians.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1303343494765797378
 
I

I.R.A

Why China and Pakistan are not taking full benefit of widespread pandemic in india? A little effort and engineering and a perfect political havoc can be created in india ...... they are faced with both internal and external threats at this time ....... border skirmishes would hardly result in any substantial gains.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

Find out why China wanted the agreement in the first place and it was not in 1993 but prior to that.
 
