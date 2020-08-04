Rollno21 said: I haven't seen them use it in the last 40 years other than unarmed civilians in China .I heard they left their post and ran when rebel groups attacked them in Africa. Click to expand...

To observe the no-firearms agreement signed in 1993, what other weapons besides firearms do you propose using besides bare hands? We all know that the Indians on every single occasion failed in their jostling and fist fights against the Chinese. Just watch the video that came out today of the PLA vs IA at Galwan. The Indian forces ended up completely routing, with quite a few soldiers falling into the river. From this video, we can begin to see why Galwan went so poorly for the Indians.