Chinese Soldiers "Panicked Into Retreat" In Galwan, 38 Drowned: Report

New Delhi:
The account of the Galwan violence in Australian newspaper "The Klaxon" -- pieced together by a group of social media researchers -- claims the Chinese soldiers who drowned in the Galwan river in June 2020, were in retreat after the clash with Indian troops. The report says China had lost 42 soldiers in the clash -- many more than the four it had claimed. The "PLA soldiers panicked into retreat" and at least 38 of them were washed away, the report said.
Anthony Klan, the Editor of The Klaxon, told NDTV in an exclusive interview that the Indian soldiers had come to ascertain whether the Chinese has removed their encampments in the buffer zone when the scuffle broke out. "In heading back across the river... the evidence is, the Chinese soldiers got washed away," he said, adding that much of this information was from "first-hand accounts deleted from the Chinese social media".

In its report, The Klaxon said India's Colonel Santosh Babu and his troops had gone to the disputed area on June 15 to attempt to remove the Chinese encroachment, where People's Liberation Army Colonel Qi Fabao was present along with nearly 150 soldiers. But Qi Fabao "ordered his troops to form a battle formation, instead of discussing the issue on the lines of mutual consent made on June 6, 2021".
Colonel Fabao attacked the Indian troops and to allow him to escape, two other PLA officers -- battalion commander Chen Hongjun and soldier Chen Xiangrong -- started a physical scuffle with the Indian troops, using steel pipes, sticks and stones. Colonel Fabao was "hit in the head by an Indian army solider", and "rushed back with serious injuries", the report read.
Quoting the social media researchers' report titled "Galwan Decoded", The Klaxon then reported that Hongjun and Xiangrong were "immediately silenced by the Indian army".

It said that "after Col. Fabao left the arena", and watching the "bodies of Major Chen Hongrun, Junior Sargeant Xiao Siyan and Private Chen Xianrong," that "PLA soldiers panicked into retreat.
Wang Zhuoran, a 1996-born native of Luohe City, Yancheng County, Henan, came forward along with his companion Ma Ming to help his scattered retreating comrades out of danger by guiding (their) way to retreat back," the report read.
The PLA soldiers didn't even have time to wear water pants. They decided to cross the icy water of the river in pitch dark under the guidance of Wang... The river rose suddenly and injured comrades kept slipping and (being) washed downstream," the Klaxon reported, quoting the social media researchers' report.
Colonel Santosh Babu was killed in the fighting along with 19 other soldiers.

In China's official version of events, only one soldier - Junior Sergeant Wang Zhuoran- drowned. Qi Fabao, the regiment commander who sustained a serious head injury, was among the 1,200 torchbearers in the Winter Olympics in Beijing which starts tomorrow.
He was feted as a hero by the Chinese state media, which reported his inclusion in the games.

Beijing went to "extreme lengths to silence discussion about the battle" and in particular, any "discussion about the true number Chinese casualties'', the Australian daily reported.
"Citing several weibo users" is the new evidence of India paid fake news peddlers for the Indian ego boost .These irrelevant sites are only for the purpose of the quotation by Indian MSM.

1643939325012.png



Was there a Tsunami at galwan that 38 chinese soldier got washed away?

You need a really unintelligent mass and really dishonest media culture ,for the MSM of a nation to peddle such disingenuous fake news based on excuses like "citing weibo user" .
 
"Citing several weibo users" is the new evidence of Indian paid fake news peddler for ego boost.

View attachment 813101


Was there a Tsunami that 38 chinese soldier washed away?
Nibba WTF
Imagine China making a proffesional report on India on the basis of Indian Facebook users
(This is indian SM btw)
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/planet-india-screenshots-from-my-collection.721090/

this is wildly hilarious 🤣🤣

Indians or Indian media is dumb as rock
Probably rock can exibit more critical thinking ngl
 
why don't you guys take some laxatives to pull out all these reports in one go? Your constipated arses are depriving the world of some creative indian journalism





LOL, another Indian lie that designed to fool nobody but Indian themselves. Indians fancy their lies as "IW", for Information Warfare. :partay:

Ever wonder why India can never be the next China? Well, Indians in general don't have that crucial "critical thinking" capability that Chinese have, and they love to fool themseves.
 
Lol.. First indian landed on Mars while China still struggle to put a man into space. From indian. :rofl:

Jai Hind Supapowa 2012. :enjoy:

FDkbTWzVUAQTIw4.jpeg
 
