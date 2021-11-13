"Chinese soldiers don’t have that luxury",Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat told Times

On Thursday, Rawat said China was building villages within its territory for its soldiers.
“Chinese soldiers are isolated, they are living thousands of miles away from the mainland,” he said at the Times Now Summit. “Our soldiers get to go home twice or thrice a year. Chinese soldiers don’t have that luxury. So they [China] are building these kind of villages, which are well within their side of the LAC. They have not transgressed anywhere on our perception of LAC.”
China building villages well within its side of LAC; no tran ..
“Chinese soldiers are isolated, they are living thousands of miles away from the mainland,” he said at the Times Now Summit. “Our soldiers get to go home twice or thrice a year. Chinese soldiers don’t have that luxury. So they [China] are building these kind of villages, which are well within their side of the LAC. They have not transgressed anywhere on our perception of LAC.”
China building villages well within its side of LAC; no tran ..