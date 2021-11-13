What's new

"Chinese soldiers don’t have that luxury",Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat told Times

D

dreambear

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 10, 2020
60
2
139
Country
China
Location
China
On Thursday, Rawat said China was building villages within its territory for its soldiers.

“Chinese soldiers are isolated, they are living thousands of miles away from the mainland,” he said at the Times Now Summit. “Our soldiers get to go home twice or thrice a year. Chinese soldiers don’t have that luxury. So they [China] are building these kind of villages, which are well within their side of the LAC. They have not transgressed anywhere on our perception of LAC.”

China building villages well within its side of LAC; no tran ..
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,225
15
9,187
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The chinese have taken the sense out of Indian generals by using batons.

American soldiers also live far away from their houses, same is the case with French legion soldiers and i am sure Chinese are no different as well. Such statements from CDS Rawat are weird and hilarious in their own ways.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
26,230
-39
60,558
Country
China
Location
China
"India is the first country to land a man on Moon. India technology is ahead the rest of the world.

India is God! India is King! "

From the delusion Indians! :rofl:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom