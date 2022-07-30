What's new

Chinese Soho Magazine: Sudan is the second customer of the J-10CE fighter plane

1659140038460.png

The Chinese Sohu magazine said that Sudan is the second customer of the Chinese J-10CE fighter after Pakistan and that Sudan has reached an understanding with the aviation industry in China to import the aircraft.

The source also mentioned that the Sudanese order will be implemented quickly..

The magazine pointed out that the border conflicts between Sudan and Ethiopia contributed to the former's search for strengthening its military capabilities, especially in the air.

It reported that “the Sudanese Air Force is less capable compared to its Ethiopian counterpart, the most advanced combat aircraft in its inventory are actually a few FTC-2000G combat aircraft purchased from China. The Sudanese Air Force has MiG-29B combat aircraft, but this type of aircraft can only carry R-27R missiles in medium-range interception capability. In contrast, the FTC-2000G is equipped with a radar to control the launch of SD-10A air-to-air missiles beyond the range of sight, a capability not available in the Sudanese MiG-29 fighters.”

The Chinese magazine Myzaker also reported that there is a large demand for the supply of J-10 CE aircraft to Sudan.
Other sources stated that Sudan will become the first country in Africa to acquire the J-10CE.

The Chengdu J-10 Vigorous Dragon, NATO reporting name: Firebird, is a medium-weight, single-engine, all-weather, multi-role combat aircraft equipped with in-line flight controls, produced by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) for the Air Force. For the People's Liberation Army (PLAAF), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force (PLANAF). The J-10 is designed primarily for air combat, but it can also perform ground attack missions.
 
The one received by Sudan AF is not FTC-2000G. Its the old FTC-2000 with 5 hardpoints and less capable avionics and system. Doubt the credibility of this new. JF-17 will be better for Sudan or the FTC-2000G.
 
Considering the aircraft Susan’s neighbors are acquiring, the J-10CE may have the added range and payload they need to keep pace. Sudan may also need to operate in the Sahel from bases in its own territory, and may not want to procure tanker aircraft.
 
Ethiopia and Zambia, two of Sudan's neighbors, are the key areas of China's layout in Africa.
So we prefer Sudan to buy JF-17 instead of J10CE.
 
I would hope they buy the JF-17 as well. I was referring to Susan’s possible need to protect allies in the Sahel and infrastructure they will be a part of, such as the Sudan-Chad-Cameroon Railway.

I would be happy if they go for the JF-17 and tanker option. Primarily defensive with option to go offensive for emergency operations, similar to Nigeria.
 
China and Sudan have always had good relations. Most of their weapons come from China. But Sudan has some problems with Ethiopia & Egypt. If Sudan wants J10CE, China should not refuse, but it will be very embarrassing. J10CE will upset the balance of the region.
 

