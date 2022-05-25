What's new

Chinese social media users react to the Texas school shooting: 'Is this the price of America's freedom?'

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,124
-5
90,134
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese social media users react to the Texas school shooting: 'Is this the price of America's freedom?'​

Waiyee Yip
May. 25 2022


  • The Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas was a trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo.
  • The Weibo hashtag "21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting" got more than 140 million views.
  • Many users in China wondered about the seemingly heavy cost of American democracy and freedom.
"Is this the price of America's freedom?"

That's what one user wrote on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo, in response to Tuesday's Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting was a trending topic on the Chinese social platform Wednesday morning, with the Weibo hashtag "21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting" receiving more than 140 million views.

Among the thousands of comments on the platform related to the shooting, many had to do with the seemingly heavy cost of freedom and democracy in the US.

"Having the freedom to carry guns and killing elementary school students — if this is what it means to have democratic freedom, I don't want it," one person wrote.

"They had freedom. But they also lost their lives," another wrote.

Other users called for gun control in the country. "How many more deaths do American need before they ban guns? Those poor children, this is too cruel," one Weibo user said.

China has some of the world's "strictest gun control laws," per CNN,allowing only a few groups of people to own guns, including law enforcement and government-approved sport shooters.

Gun crime is so rare in the country that when news broke that a man had shot dead a lawyer in Wuhan city last year, Chinese social media users thought they were reading about an American shooting, the outlet said.

The Robb Elementary School shooting is the deadliest elementary school mass shooting in the US since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, which left 27 people dead in Newtown, Connecticut. Each of the 20 child victims was aged 6 and 7.

www.insider.com

Chinese social media users react to the Texas school shooting: 'Is this the price of America's freedom?'

The shooting was a trending topic in China, with a hashtag related to the incident getting more than 140 million views on the Twitter-like Weibo.
www.insider.com www.insider.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

BHAN85
14 students, one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
108
Views
965
Beast
B
beijingwalker
“The First Weibo World War”: Is Weibo an International Social Media Platform Now?
Replies
11
Views
447
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Sudarshan
Did CCP use Chinese actors to stage flag ceremony at Galwan?
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
108
Views
4K
Dungeness
Dungeness
beijingwalker
Why the Chinese Internet Is Cheering Russia’s Invasion
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
172
Views
10K
V. Makarov
V. Makarov
beijingwalker
Cyber Bullying: Dozens of social-media accounts suspended after a Chinese Olympic athlete was bullied over posting a post-defeat selfie online
Replies
1
Views
506
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom