Chinese social media spreading fake $17B Pelosi Matthews Asia asset freeze news to help alleviate mounting anger over Taiwan

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Chinese social media circles carrying news of $17B asset freeze of Matthew’s Asia due to Pelosi’s husband being its founder.

Matthew’s Asia posting that this “news” is nonsense.

Pelosi has/had nothing to do with the company and the founder was Paul Matthews not Paul Pelosi.

www.aastocks.com

Matthews Asia Founder Not Pelosi's Husband, w/o Direct Biz Ties with Her Family

In a statement, Matthews Asia clarified that the Company and Matthews International Capital Manageme...
www.aastocks.com www.aastocks.com
In a statement, Matthews Asia clarified that the Company and Matthews International Capital Management, LLC (MICM) have no direct business relations with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family members in terms of ownership, corporate management and daily operation.

Matthews Asia founder Paul Matthews is not the husband of Pelosi. The Company noted some media reports that had erroneously referred to Paul Matthews as Pelosi's husband. In fact, Pelosi's husband is Paul Francis Pelosi Sr.


Chinese social media desperately looking for a quick payback to Pelosi by saying she is now out Billions due to her visit.

3g.163.com

中方制裁打中七寸！174亿资产被冻结后，佩洛西改口大夸中国自由_手机网易网

前段时间，美国众议院议长佩洛西“窜访台湾”，引发了两岸新一轮局势紧张。虽然我们都很清楚，“倚美谋独”的台独分子令人不齿，但是在背后煽动、破坏一中原则、干涉中国内政的美国也同样不可饶恕。
3g.163.com
 
M

MajesticPug

Why would Americans be concerned with the figure 'China' said about the Pelosi family financial exposure to China? When did America lose its confidence and mature diplomacy to pesky old wives' naggings? That's pathetic.. and funny.
The Pelosi family financial exposure to China could be pieced together by many reporters from open disclosures and reports. I haven't seen or heard a Chinese spokesperson giving an estimate of the exposure.

Your title hinted at China the government giving that idea to netizens. So basically you're a liar.. a very good one, an accomplished rumor sniper.
 
my2cents

my2cents

Hamartia Antidote said:
Chinese social media circles carrying news of $17B asset freeze of Mathew’s Asia due to Pelosi’s husband being its founder.

Mathew’s Asia posting this is nonsense.

Pelosi has/had nothing to do with the company and the founder was Paul Matthews not Paul Pelosi.

www.aastocks.com

Matthews Asia Founder Not Pelosi's Husband, w/o Direct Biz Ties with Her Family

In a statement, Matthews Asia clarified that the Company and Matthews International Capital Manageme...
www.aastocks.com www.aastocks.com
We all saw Chinese show of strength over Taiwan. It was a close call for all out war. But they showed great restraint in escalating the already tense situation.
Now Chinese want some tangible action against America. They may even boycott our American goods.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

MajesticPug said:
Why would Americans be concerned with the figure 'China' said about the Pelosi family financial exposure to China? When did America lose its confidence and mature diplomacy to pesky old wives' naggings? That's pathetic.. and funny.
The Pelosi family financial exposure to China could be pieced together by many reporters from open disclosures and reports. I haven't seen or heard a Chinese spokesperson giving an estimate of the exposure.

Your title hinted at China the government giving that idea to netizens. So basically you're a liar.. a very good one, an accomplished rumor sniper.
It’s seems one of the biggest over and over and over crying points of Chinese PDF members is the fakenews about China. However the second anything is found to be fake about the US posted in China the Chinese are now doing a 180
and crying that Americans here shouldn’t care. LOL!

You just have to cry about everything now. :no:

BTW stop the usual Chinese modus operandi of twisting words. I never mentioned the Chinese government
 
SLY

SLY

'I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough we would reach China': Nancy Pelosi explains why she's 'always felt a connection' to Beijing after rebuking their warnings and visiting Taiwan amid intense military drills​


She is feeling the connection with China after the sanctions 🤣 it seems like biden isn't the only one old age is hitting both of them hard


  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she always felt 'a connection' to Beijing
  • 'When I was a little girl, I was told when at the beach, that if I dug a hole deep enough we would reach China,' she said during a Tokyo press conference
  • It is not clear if the House Speaker was joking in her comment
  • Came in response to a serious question on whether she thinks the U.S.-Chinese relationship will be affected by the military drills following her trip to Taiwan
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Pelosi not to visit the self-governed island
  • China says it is suspending dialogue with the U.S. on issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for the visit
Nancy Pelosi said she has always felt 'connected' to China because she was told as a child that if she dug a hole deep enough she would reach the Asian country on the other side of the world.

When I was a little girl, I was told when at the beach, that if I dug a hole deep enough we would reach China,' the House Speaker said Friday.

So, we've always felt a connection there,' Pelosi added during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

The comment came in response to a very serious question about whether Pelosi thinks the U.S.-Chinese relationship will be affected by the days of intense military drills in the region following her trip to Taiwan.

It is not immediately clear whether Pelosi was joking in the clip that circulated on social media over the weekend.

Pelosi was standing beside other Democratic representatives part of the delegation visiting Asia, which included a stop in Taiwan to the ire of China, when she made the comments.

The phrase 'dig a hole to China' is a joke said by many American parents to kids digging at the beach or in sand boxes. It's used to say that they are digging so much that the child will reach the other side of the Earth if they keep going.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11088635/China-set-wrap-largest-Taiwan-military-drills.html
 
M

MajesticPug

Hamartia Antidote said:
It’s seems one of the biggest over and over and over crying points of Chinese PDF members is the fakenews about China. However the second anything is found to be fake about the US posted in China the Chinese are now doing a 180
and crying that Americans here shouldn’t care. LOL!

You just have to cry about everything now. :no:

BTW stop the usual Chinese modus operandi of twisting words. I never mentioned the Chinese government
I just see you a pathetic rumor mill and the American politicians crying everyday over China. Other than bullying, threats, and sanctions, America is no longer able to take on China on fair grounds. Now, you and your nagging like the lost-favorite old wife.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

MajesticPug said:
I just see you a pathetic rumor mill and the American politicians crying everyday over China. Other than bullying, threats, and sanctions, America is no longer able to take on China on fair grounds. Now, you and your nagging like the lost-favorite old wife.
Make sure when the Chinese PDF members start crying about fakenews you are quickly there to tell them “why the sh*t should they care” and to “get on with their lives”.

Their most laughable response is when they say:

Chinese PDF: “But..but..look at all the YouTube comment replies…that proves US public opinion”

Me: “WTF does YouTube comments prove????…plus it is international..get on with your life!”

Chinese PDF: “But..but..but..they slandered MY China.

Me: “get over it”
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

You should read the statement of the Chinese govt clearly.

Matthews Asia said on August 7 that they had nothing to do with the Pelosi family. On August 9, the Chinese govt froze Matthews Asia and confirmed the relationship between Matthews Asia and the Pelosi family.

Matthews Asia's statement on August 7 was a lie, and the Chinese govt did not believe it.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

MH.Yang said:
On August 9, the Chinese govt froze Matthews Asia and confirmed the relationship between Matthews Asia and the Pelosi family.

Matthews Asia's statement on August 7 was a lie, and the Chinese govt did not believe it.
So what relationship did they “confirm”. That

1660262137687.gif

Paul Matthews is actually


1660262204551.jpeg

Paul Pelosi?? :rolleyes1:

Maybe this a case of a Clark Kent vs Superman oblivious syndrome of similarity in looks or something.

So far Matthews Asia seems to be doing business as usual…shrugging off any supposed China “freeze”.

Their funds were up today


finance.yahoo.com

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance

Find the latest Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) stock quote, history, news and other vital information to help you with your stock trading and investing.
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com

finance.yahoo.com

Matthews Asia Funds - Asia Small Companies Fund (ICW2.MU) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance

Find the latest Matthews Asia Funds - Asia Small Companies Fund (ICW2.MU) stock quote, history, news and other vital information to help you with your stock trading and investing.
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com

MATFX Quote - Matthews Asia Innovators Fund

Performance charts for Matthews Asia Innovators Fund (MATFX) including intraday, historical and comparison charts, technical analysis and trend lines.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com


I think you should reread that Chinese government announcement as it seems business as usual for Matthews Asia and their funds are actually up. Not a peep from them of any “freeze”.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Hamartia Antidote said:
So what relationship did they “confirm”. That

View attachment 869887
Paul Matthews is actually


View attachment 869888
Paul Pelosi?? :rolleyes1:

Maybe this a case of a Clark Kent vs Superman oblivious syndrome of similarity in looks or something.
What's the use of these two photos? The information provided by Matthews Asia is meaningless. Since the Chinese govt froze Matthews Asia on August 9, it shows that Matthews Asia's statement on August 7 is a lie. If Matthews Asia thinks that is wrong, it can appeal.

The Chinese govt began to investigate the assets of the Pelosi family in China as early as 2019. They have a lot of evidence. Don't think these little tricks will work.
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

Poor Chinese don't have any idea how to cope.
All their lives they've been lied to by CCP propaganda, so it's natural they will manufacture more imaginary "wins" to get some relief from the burn.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

MH.Yang said:
What's the use of these two photos? The information provided by Matthews Asia is meaningless. Since the Chinese govt froze Matthews Asia on August 9, it shows that Matthews Asia's statement on August 7 is a lie. If Matthews Asia thinks that is wrong, it can appeal.

The Chinese govt began to investigate the assets of the Pelosi family in China as early as 2019. They have a lot of evidence. Don't think these little tricks will work.
What do you mean what is the use of these two photos?? You are the one who posted

MH.Yang said:
Pelosi's husband is the founder and major shareholder of Matthews Asia in Hong Kong. The company's US $17.4 billion in Hong Kong has been frozen.
Click to expand...

I guess you can’t read Chinese since you refuse to write what the Chinese government supposedly found. Plus there is no word from Matthews Asia of any freeze and their funds are actually up instead of being drawn down by nervous investors so apparently nobody is taking what the Chinese Government said seriously.
 
ChineseTiger1986

ChineseTiger1986

lol, MAGA supporters and Fox News should be happy that China has provided you guys the ammunition against the democrats?

Why you want to white wash the Pelosi family? Because both parties are the two sides of the same coin.
 
S10

S10

Huh so you're concerned about fake news from Chinese social media after spending years demonizing China with fake news on your social media?
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

MH.Yang said:
What's the use of these two photos? The information provided by Matthews Asia is meaningless. Since the Chinese govt froze Matthews Asia on August 9, it shows that Matthews Asia's statement on August 7 is a lie. If Matthews Asia thinks that is wrong, it can appeal.

The Chinese govt began to investigate the assets of the Pelosi family in China as early as 2019. They have a lot of evidence. Don't think these little tricks will work.
It looks like the freeze is just fakenews because they are still trading even with all $17B of their assets supposedly “frozen”.

This just shows the Chinese Government is just a paper tiger. As usual all talk and no walk.

Click on the Yahoo links I posted above and you can see they are trading.
 

