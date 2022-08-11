Chinese social media spreading fake $17B Pelosi Matthews Asia asset freeze news to help alleviate mounting anger over Taiwan

'I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough we would reach China': Nancy Pelosi explains why she's 'always felt a connection' to Beijing after rebuking their warnings and visiting Taiwan amid intense military drills​

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she always felt 'a connection' to Beijing

'When I was a little girl, I was told when at the beach, that if I dug a hole deep enough we would reach China,' she said during a Tokyo press conference

It is not clear if the House Speaker was joking in her comment

Came in response to a serious question on whether she thinks the U.S.-Chinese relationship will be affected by the military drills following her trip to Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Pelosi not to visit the self-governed island

China says it is suspending dialogue with the U.S. on issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for the visit

Nancy Pelosi said she has always felt 'connected' to China because she was told as a child that if she dug a hole deep enough she would reach the Asian country on the other side of the world.When I was a little girl, I was told when at the beach, that if I dug a hole deep enough we would reach China,' the House Speaker said Friday.So, we've always felt a connection there,' Pelosi added during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.The comment came in response to a very serious question about whether Pelosi thinks the U.S.-Chinese relationship will be affected by the days of intense military drills in the region following her trip to Taiwan.It is not immediately clear whether Pelosi was joking in the clip that circulated on social media over the weekend.Pelosi was standing beside other Democratic representatives part of the delegation visiting Asia, which included a stop in Taiwan to the ire of China, when she made the comments.The phrase 'dig a hole to China' is a joke said by many American parents to kids digging at the beach or in sand boxes. It's used to say that they are digging so much that the child will reach the other side of the Earth if they keep going.