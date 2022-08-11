Hamartia Antidote
Nov 17, 2013
Chinese social media circles carrying news of $17B asset freeze of Matthew’s Asia due to Pelosi’s husband being its founder.
Matthew’s Asia posting that this “news” is nonsense.
Pelosi has/had nothing to do with the company and the founder was Paul Matthews not Paul Pelosi.
In a statement, Matthews Asia clarified that the Company and Matthews International Capital Management, LLC (MICM) have no direct business relations with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family members in terms of ownership, corporate management and daily operation.
Matthews Asia founder Paul Matthews is not the husband of Pelosi. The Company noted some media reports that had erroneously referred to Paul Matthews as Pelosi's husband. In fact, Pelosi's husband is Paul Francis Pelosi Sr.
Chinese social media desperately looking for a quick payback to Pelosi by saying she is now out Billions due to her visit.
Matthews Asia Founder Not Pelosi's Husband, w/o Direct Biz Ties with Her Family
In a statement, Matthews Asia clarified that the Company and Matthews International Capital Manageme...
中方制裁打中七寸！174亿资产被冻结后，佩洛西改口大夸中国自由_手机网易网
前段时间，美国众议院议长佩洛西“窜访台湾”，引发了两岸新一轮局势紧张。虽然我们都很清楚，“倚美谋独”的台独分子令人不齿，但是在背后煽动、破坏一中原则、干涉中国内政的美国也同样不可饶恕。
Last edited: