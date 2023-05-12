What's new

Chinese Social media mixed response on a "nail house" which stops $5.5 Bln government major project

Social media mixed response on one "nail house" which stops $5.5 Bln government major project

江苏最牛钉子户，扬言没有两亿绝不搬走，逼停国家380亿高铁项目 A "nail house" refuses to move resulting in the halt of the $5.5 Bln government major project, Huzhou to Shanghai high speed railway construction. The nail house family has 3 people, mother, son and daughter .

The family asks for 200 million yuan ( $30 million) and claims that they won't move even if one less penny of the asked amount is paid.

Many on Chinese social media condemn this "nail house", saying each day of the halt will cost the government tens of thousands if not millions, others argue that for a single mother , she's only trying to secure a better life for the whole family

 
The halted high speed railway, from Huzhou to Shanghai, investment of 30 billion yuan ( $5.5 billion)

