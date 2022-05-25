What's new

Chinese social media abuzz with rumours of Xi Jinping stepping down for COVID-19 mismanagement

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Chinese social media abuzz with rumours of Xi Jinping stepping down for COVID-19 mismanagement​


ANILast Updated: May 14, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

hinese social media is buzzing with speculations that President Xi Jinpingmight step down from his position following the mismanagement of the stringent Covid-19 lockdowns accompanied by the economic slump in the country.

The rising rumours about Xi Jinping stepping down started after a meeting of the party politburo standing committee, which is the collective leadership group that rules China. Further, a video made by a Canadian-based blogger was doing the rounds on social media before China censored it.

According to the blogger, until a major party meeting was organized in the latter part of the year, Xi Jinping would be forced to step aside from the Chinese Communist Party. The current Premier Li Keqiang will be assuming the place on Jinping's behalf to take over daily management of the party and government.


To curb the spread of the Covid 19 virus, the Chinese President ordered to "resolutely fight" those who try to question the strict zero-Covid policy. However, extensive lockdowns have hampered businesses across the country. As per a senior Chinese official, "the pandemic is a 'stumbling block' for economic and social development."

In another press conference, Han Wenxiu, the Deputy Director at the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee office for financial and economic affairs had spoken that the pandemic should be contained with scientific precision, by stabilizing the economy, and keeping the country's development secure, instead of targeting only one aspect.

Strict Covid restrictions have also put a stop to industrial production resulting in the disruption of the supply chains for the first time. The manufacturing activity witnessed a steady decline, reaching its lowest since February 2020.

Further, as the period of lockdowns in Shanghai drags on, analysts from various investment banks have also cut their forecasts for the country's economic growth rate. In the month of April, the yuan currency of China dipped by over 4 per cent, the biggest monthly drop in 28 years.

Moreover, stock markets have also been severely affected which is likely to impact the global recovery as the intensive lockdowns will impact companies' sales in China and also affect the supply chain.

Anti China media is more like a joker with each passing day, first, they claim Chinese social media can not post anything against the government or out of the government lines or you will disappear, then they pick up some gossips and rumors against Chinese government from the Chinese social media and report them almost like reporting facts.
 
My sources in the diplomatic circles were correct. The lockdown peeved off many - especially uncounted deaths of people who were unable to get food.

It is about time. Lifetime appointments breed nepotism and cult of personalities.
 
China must have the highest standards of governance in the world if a mere 2% decrease in projected GDP growth causes a president to lose office.

I wonder what would've happened if 1 million died and 8% GDP was proven lost with the next year having 10+% inflation.
 

