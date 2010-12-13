/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Chinese Small Arms: Pictures, Videos, and Descriptions

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by Manticore, Dec 13, 2010.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Chinese Small Arms: Pictures, Videos, and descriptions
     
    Post your pictures, Videos, and descriptions of Chinese small arms including

    Assault Rifles
    Shotguns
    Pistols
    Submachine guns
    Sniper Rifles
    Machine guns
    Grenade launchers
    Rocket Launchers
    Specialized guns
     
    QBZ 95 with under slung semi automatic 12 gauge shotgun

    CS/ LA 2 semi automatic shotgun

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    fixed:smokin:
     
    tactical QSZ 92

    [​IMG]
     
    Hot Chick with QBU 88

    [​IMG]
     
    35 mm semi automatic QLB-06 and 50 cal M99

    [​IMG]
     
    Which ones?

    Anyone else have this problem?
     
    I cant see any pics
     
    Fine I'll fix it but it'll take a while.
     
    While I'm fixing feel to contribute as well.

    Here are some videos.

    About 5.8mm family of guns dubbed in English





     
    I like the QBZ-03 the most.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    50 rounds of AP 5.8mm rounds in your suitcase

    [​IMG]

    You can clear out a room with this mofo.
     
    Type 97 SAW in Tamil tiger possession

    [​IMG]
     
