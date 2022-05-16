Chinese shutting down projects and removing staff from Pakistan.

Both of these tweets are from official accounts of journalists. It seems their stories are not allowed to be broadcasted on T.V channels.

** Also its confirmed that China has not extended the rollover of $2.1 billion that they promised SQM back in March 2022.



** There are rumors that Chinese has not responded to Shahbaz Sharif's request for a China visit.



** Still somehow all mainstream media in Pakistan is quiet about it.