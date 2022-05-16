Chinese shutting down projects and removing staff from Pakistan.

Crimson Blue
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 7, 2019
- 692
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Both of these tweets are from official accounts of journalists. It seems their stories are not allowed to be broadcasted on T.V channels.
** Also its confirmed that China has not extended the rollover of $2.1 billion that they promised SQM back in March 2022.
** There are rumors that Chinese has not responded to Shahbaz Sharif's request for a China visit.
** Still somehow all mainstream media in Pakistan is quiet about it.
** Also its confirmed that China has not extended the rollover of $2.1 billion that they promised SQM back in March 2022.
** There are rumors that Chinese has not responded to Shahbaz Sharif's request for a China visit.
** Still somehow all mainstream media in Pakistan is quiet about it.
Last edited: