Chinese shutting down projects and removing staff from Pakistan.

Both of these tweets are from official accounts of journalists. It seems their stories are not allowed to be broadcasted on T.V channels.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526094353512505345

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525903083926179849

** Also its confirmed that China has not extended the rollover of $2.1 billion that they promised SQM back in March 2022.

** There are rumors that Chinese has not responded to Shahbaz Sharif's request for a China visit.

** Still somehow all mainstream media in Pakistan is quiet about it.
 
Well deserved. When your security forces side with traitors and betray their own country, it would be mental for the Chinese to not pull out. Shame and big lanat on Bajwa and lumber 1 agency.
 
Mainstream media owners all have Green Cards that they need to protect.
 

