Chinese Shipyard Launches 3rd Type 054 A/P Frigate For Pakistan Navy

China's Hudong Zhonghua launched the third Type 054 A/P Frigate for Pakistan Navy on August 3rd. This is the third of four vessels on order by Pakistan.

About Type 054A and Type 054 A/P

a H/PJ-26 76mm main gun

8 C803 anti-ship missiles

32x VLS cells for HQ-16 surface to air missiles

2x Type 730 30mm CIWS

2x Triple Torpedo launchers