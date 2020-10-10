Chinese security personnel allegedly fire tear gas targeting Nepali team in Humla - Khabarhub KATHMANDU: In what can be dubbed as an act of barbarism, Chinese security personnel have fired tear gas at a Nepali team who had reached Namkha of Humla

People's representatives and locals discuss border issues in Namkha of Humla district. (File Photo)KATHMANDU: In what can be dubbed as an act of barbarism, Chinese security personnel have fired tear gas at a Nepali team who had reached Namkha of Humla district to monitor the border pillar, Pena Lama, vice-chairperson of Namkha village municipality said.The Chinese side fired tear gas shells targeting the Nepali team — led by Nepali Congress (NC) leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi — when the latter were returning from Namkha after monitoring the post in Humla.Lama said that the Chinese side fired tear gas during the monitoring of the border pillar at the Namkha rural municipality.He said that tear gas was fired near the pillar no 9 when they were returning after monitoring the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th border pillars.Lama has sustained minor injury to his eyes.